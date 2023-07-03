MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shahzad, Zazai return to Afghanistan side for Bangladesh T20s

Uncapped fast bowler Wafadar Momand has also been called up to the squad, which will play its matches in Bangladesh’s northern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 12:22 IST , Chittagong, Bangladesh - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad bats during the ICC World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on May 24, 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad bats during the ICC World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on May 24, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad bats during the ICC World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan at The Bristol County Ground in Bristol, England, on May 24, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Afghanistan have recalled batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to their 16-man squad for the two-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh later this month.

Uncapped fast bowler Wafadar Momand has also been called up to the squad, which will play its matches in Bangladesh’s northern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shahzad played the last of his 70 T20Is against New Zealand in November 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, while Zazai missed out on the recent 2-1 series against Pakistan, also in the UAE.

The squad, announced late on Sunday, had no room for Afsar Zazai, Usman Ghani, Sharafuddin Ashraf, and former national skipper Gulbadin Naib, who were part of the Pakistan series in March at Sharjah.

“We have consulted T20I captain Rashid Khan and Head Coach Jonathon Trott in finalising the squad for the upcoming T20I series,” chief national selector Asadullah Khan said, according to an Afghanistan Cricket Board statement.

“We have achieved decent results in T20Is in recent months, and our focus remains on further strengthening our performance in this format. The upcoming series presents a great opportunity for us to showcase our abilities and further accomplish our goals in T20 cricket.”

The Afghanistan cricket team is currently in Chittagong to play a three-match One Day International series against Bangladesh.

All three ODIs will be played in the port city on July 5, 8, and 11.

Bangladesh won the only Test match of the series by a record 546 runs in June.

Afghanistan T20 Squad for Bangladesh:
Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, and Wafadar Momand.

Related stories

Related Topics

Hazratullah Zazai /

Rashid Khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey World Cup 2023, HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinals: Defending Champion Belgium, World No 1 Australia through to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shahzad, Zazai return to Afghanistan side for Bangladesh T20s
    AFP
  3. Nothing so high about I-League
  4. Josue: 'I-league clubs have shown interest in me'
  5. Dhoni ends up with hefty tax bill for Hummer
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shahzad, Zazai return to Afghanistan side for Bangladesh T20s
    AFP
  2. Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal leaves cricket community in a split 
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes 2023: Cummins, Stokes play down Bairstow-Carey stumping controversy after Lord’s Test
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stokes after Lord’s defeat: All England is thinking about is winning 3-2
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey World Cup 2023, HIGHLIGHTS Quarterfinals: Defending Champion Belgium, World No 1 Australia through to semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shahzad, Zazai return to Afghanistan side for Bangladesh T20s
    AFP
  3. Nothing so high about I-League
  4. Josue: 'I-league clubs have shown interest in me'
  5. Dhoni ends up with hefty tax bill for Hummer
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment