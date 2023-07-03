Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal leaves cricket community in a split 

Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Sunday sent the crowd into an unprecedented rage, with Australian players abused by spectators in the famous Pavilion Long Room.

Bairstow was given out when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps after the England batter walked out of his crease after ducking under a Cameron Green bouncer.

There was confusion in the middle, with Bairstow seemingly believing the ball was dead at the end of the over, but Australia was happy to proceed with a deeply-divisive appeal.

The umpires sent the decision upstairs for review by TV umpire Marais Erasmus, who confirmed Bairstow’s stumping dismissal.

Bairstow was livid and the usually sedate Lord’s crowd responded by chanting “Same old Aussies always cheating” while booing rang around the famous old arena for several minutes.

England’s Stuart Broad, the batter who came in after Bairstow’s exit, immediately let his frustrations show as the stump microphone caught him telling Carey: “That’s all you’ll ever be remembered for that.”

Broad also told Australia captain Pat Cummins: “That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in cricket”.

Veteran paceman Broad mockingly tapped his bat in his crease after each delivery to ensure he didn’t depart the same way as Bairstow.

Following the incident the cricket community on social media reacted to the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate.

