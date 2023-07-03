MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players

The incident inside the Lord’s Long Room took place after England batter Jonny Bairstow fell for a controversial stumping by Alex Carey before Lunch during a palpitating 370-run chase.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 08:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Television footage revealed clashes between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the Lord’s Long Room as Australia walked in for Lunch. 
Television footage revealed clashes between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the Lord’s Long Room as Australia walked in for Lunch.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Television footage revealed clashes between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the Lord’s Long Room as Australia walked in for Lunch.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) suspended three members following clashes with Australian players at Lord’s on day five of the second Ashes Test on Sunday.

The incident took place after England batter Jonny Bairstow fell for a controversial stumping by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey during a palpitating 370-run chase.

Television footage revealed clashes between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the haloed Long Room as Australia walked in for Lunch. Australia had asked the MCC to investigate, citing its players were “physically contacted” following verbal abuse.

READ: Stokes after Lord’s defeat: All England is thinking about is winning 3-2

In a statement that followed, the MCC, which administers the venue, apologised “unreservedly” before confirming it had suspended three members identified from the incident.

“They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place,” the MCC added in a statement.

“We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by [Australia captain] Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

“MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia.”

While Khawaja termed the members’ behaviour as “really disappointing”, Cummins added he thought some could “lose their memberships.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashes /

Ashes 2023 /

Pat Cummins /

Marylebone Cricket Club /

Usman Khawaja /

David Warner /

Alex Carey /

Jonny Bairstow

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bernhard Langer sets PGA Tour Champions career victory record
    Reuters
  3. Austrian GP: Sainz and Hamilton among eight drivers handed late penalties
    AFP
  4. Patrick Vieira appointed coach at Strasbourg on three-year deal
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix highlights: Verstappen wins 5 in a row, Leclerc gets first podium of 2023 ahead of Perez
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Stokes after Lord’s defeat: All England is thinking about is winning 3-2
    Reuters
  3. Australia was worried but stayed patient: Cummins after second Ashes test
    Reuters
  4. Ashes 2023: MCC apologises to Australia for heated exchange in Lord’s Long Room
    PTI
  5. BCCI announces India women’s squad for limited-overs Bangladesh series
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bernhard Langer sets PGA Tour Champions career victory record
    Reuters
  3. Austrian GP: Sainz and Hamilton among eight drivers handed late penalties
    AFP
  4. Patrick Vieira appointed coach at Strasbourg on three-year deal
    Reuters
  5. Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix highlights: Verstappen wins 5 in a row, Leclerc gets first podium of 2023 ahead of Perez
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment