Ashes 2023: MCC suspends three members after Lord’s Long Room clash with Australia players

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) suspended three members following clashes with Australian players at Lord’s on day five of the second Ashes Test on Sunday.

The incident took place after England batter Jonny Bairstow fell for a controversial stumping by Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey during a palpitating 370-run chase.

Television footage revealed clashes between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the haloed Long Room as Australia walked in for Lunch. Australia had asked the MCC to investigate, citing its players were “physically contacted” following verbal abuse.

In a statement that followed, the MCC, which administers the venue, apologised “unreservedly” before confirming it had suspended three members identified from the incident.

“They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place,” the MCC added in a statement.

“We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by [Australia captain] Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

“MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia.”

While Khawaja termed the members’ behaviour as “really disappointing”, Cummins added he thought some could “lose their memberships.”