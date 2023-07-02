MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023: MCC apologises to Australia for heated exchange in Lord’s Long Room

When the Australian players walked through the Long Room Usman Khawaja was seen stopping and confronting a MCC member but he was pulled back by security guards.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 22:53 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Some players of Australia were abused by members of the long room when the team returned to the pavilion for lunch.
Some players of Australia were abused by members of the long room when the team returned to the pavilion for lunch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Some players of Australia were abused by members of the long room when the team returned to the pavilion for lunch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Sunday “unreservedly apologised” to the Australian team after few of its members allegedly abused several visiting players in the Lord’s Long Room following Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal on the fifth day of the second Ashes Test.

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.”MCC in a statement after the heated exchange

In the 52nd over, Bairstow ducked a slow bouncer from Cameron Green and ventured out of the crease thinking that the ball was already ‘dead’.

However, Alex Carey broke the stumps and third umpire Marais Erasmus adjudged it stumped in favour of Australia.

ALSO READ
WATCH - Ashes 2023, Lord’s Test: Bairstow run out causes controversy

Chasing a stiff 371 to win the match, England were at 193 for 5 with Bairstow at 10 at that time.

Soon the Lord’s crowd booed Australia with chants of “same old Aussies, always cheating”.

When the players walked through the Long Room, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen stopping and confronting a MCC member. He was pulled back by security guards. Warner could also been seen making a comment to some of the members. The booing continued as the Australian players climbed the stairs.

ALSO READ
Ashes 2nd Test: Inspired Stokes falls short as Australia beats England at Lord’s

“The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special.

After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of members,” the MCC said in a statement.

File Photo: It was alleged that Australian players were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area.

File Photo: It was alleged that Australian players were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes.

It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session.” Australian team management had also requested the MCC to investigate the incidents involving spectators in the members’ area.

ALSO READ: Australia great McGrath fumes at ‘disgrace’ of disallowed Starc catch

“Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members area during lunch on day five of the Lord’s Test,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members area.”

