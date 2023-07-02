MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Stokes scores century, keeps England in game against Australia

Ashes 2023, 2nd Test: England skipper Ben Stokes scored a century in the fourth innings against Australia during the second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Published : Jul 02, 2023 17:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ben Stokes of England hits a six during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia.
Ben Stokes of England hits a six during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ben Stokes of England hits a six during Day Five of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England skipper Ben Stokes scored a century in the fourth innings against Australia during the second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Stokes completed his 13th Test century with three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green in the 56th over, making him the first batter to hit three consecutive sixes in Test cricket, twice.

AS IT HAPPENED | ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA, 2ND ASHES 2023 LORD’S TEST LIVE ACTION

The 141-ball hundred puts Stokes second on the list of most Test centuries in the fourth innings behind Pakistan’s Younis Khan, who has five centuries to his name. Stokes is tied with five other batters at four centuries.

Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, Australia dismissed six English batters under 200 before Stokes changed gears to attack the bowling line-up.

Stokes forged a 50-run partnership with Stuart Broad for the eighth wicket before day five lunch, where the latter contributed one run.

England scored 243/6 at lunch, requiring another 128 to win.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ben Stokes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medvedev hails Djokovic as ‘the greatest’
    AFP
  2. Aryan Nehra, Lineysha break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
  4. Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
    Reuters
  5. Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still a concern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2023: Stokes scores century, keeps England in game against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH - Ashes 2023, Lord’s Test: Bairstow run out causes controversy
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy: Tushar Deshpande replaces injured Sakariya in West Zone squad
    Shayan Acharya
  4. West Indies’ decline a long time coming, says Brathwaite
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs AUS Live Score, Ashes 2nd Test Day 5: Stokes hundred puts England 128 runs away from win vs Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Medvedev hails Djokovic as ‘the greatest’
    AFP
  2. Aryan Nehra, Lineysha break National Records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic hungry for more Grand Slams as he eyes number 24
    Reuters
  4. Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money
    Reuters
  5. Kyrgios tempers Wimbledon expectations with fitness still a concern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment