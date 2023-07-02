Ashes 2023: Stokes scores century, keeps England in game against Australia

England skipper Ben Stokes scored a century in the fourth innings against Australia during the second Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday.

Stokes completed his 13th Test century with three consecutive sixes off Cameron Green in the 56th over, making him the first batter to hit three consecutive sixes in Test cricket, twice.

The 141-ball hundred puts Stokes second on the list of most Test centuries in the fourth innings behind Pakistan’s Younis Khan, who has five centuries to his name. Stokes is tied with five other batters at four centuries.

Chasing 371 in the fourth innings, Australia dismissed six English batters under 200 before Stokes changed gears to attack the bowling line-up.

Stokes forged a 50-run partnership with Stuart Broad for the eighth wicket before day five lunch, where the latter contributed one run.

England scored 243/6 at lunch, requiring another 128 to win.