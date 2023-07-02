ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Stokes, Duckett to continue England’s charge against Australia

- July 02, 2023 14:42Day 2 Highlights
A masterclass of pace bowling put Australia on course to go 2-0 up in the Ashes after an England team chasing 371 runs to win was reduced to 114-4 in the second test at Lord’s on Saturday.
Australia thought it had a fifth wicket 13 minutes before stumps when Mitchell Starc caught Ben Duckett’s ramp on the fine leg boundary. Starc made the catch in both hands but used the ball hand to slow his skid on his knees. That action made the third umpire decide it wasn’t a clean catch.
Duckett was unbeaten on 50 after he also was almost caught in the first over, and captain Ben Stokes on 29.READ MORE
