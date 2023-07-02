MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Stokes, Duckett to continue England’s charge against Australia

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Ashes happening at Lord’s.

Updated : Jul 02, 2023 14:46 IST

Team Sportstar
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett of England chat after leaving the field after play in Day Four of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett of England chat after leaving the field after play in Day Four of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett of England chat after leaving the field after play in Day Four of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER

ENG vs AUS: Follow for all live updates from the 2nd Ashes Test between England and Ashes happening at Lord’s.

  • July 02, 2023 14:42
    Day 2 Highlights
  • July 02, 2023 14:38
    Day 4 Report

    A masterclass of pace bowling put Australia on course to go 2-0 up in the Ashes after an England team chasing 371 runs to win was reduced to 114-4 in the second test at Lord’s on Saturday.

    Australia thought it had a fifth wicket 13 minutes before stumps when Mitchell Starc caught Ben Duckett’s ramp on the fine leg boundary. Starc made the catch in both hands but used the ball hand to slow his skid on his knees. That action made the third umpire decide it wasn’t a clean catch.

    Duckett was unbeaten on 50 after he also was almost caught in the first over, and captain Ben Stokes on 29.

