WATCH - Ashes 2023, Lord’s Test: Bairstow run out causes controversy

England batter Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal caused controversy on the final day of the second Test at Lord’s in the ongoing Ashes series on Sunday.

England, chasing a target of 371, was 193 for 5 when Bairstow ducked to avoid a bouncer from Australian pacer Cameron Green on the last ball of the 52nd over.

Bairstow, assuming that the over had finished, stepped out of his crease but Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey hit the stumps with an underarm throw after collecting the ball. The decision was referred to third umpire who ruled that Bairstow was out.

Here is what the MCC’s Laws of cricket say about the dead ball (Law 20.1):

20.1.1 The ball becomes dead when

20.1.1.1 it is finally settled in the hands of the wicketkeeper or of the bowler.

20.1.1.2 a boundary is scored.

20.1.1.3 a batter is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.

20.1.1.4 whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment.

20.1.1.5 whether played or not it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a batter or the clothing of an umpire.

20.1.1.6 under either of Laws 24.4 (Player returning without permission) or 28.2 (Fielding the ball) there is an offence resulting in an award of Penalty runs. The ball shall not count as one of the over.

20.1.1.7 there is contravention of Law 28.3 (Protective helmets belonging to the fielding side).

20.1.1.8 the match is concluded in any of the ways stated in Law 12.9 (Conclusion of match).

20.1.2 The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.