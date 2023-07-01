MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

British PM Sunak ‘sad’ over cricket racism and sexism report

The publication of the Independent Commission report into Equity in Cricket came in the wake of a racism scandal centred around the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq at English side Yorkshire.

Published : Jul 01, 2023 21:25 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (front row centre) at the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s cricket ground in London on Saturday.
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (front row centre) at the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s cricket ground in London on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (front row centre) at the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s cricket ground in London on Saturday. | Photo Credit: AFP

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he was “sad” to read a damning report that claimed racism and sexism are rife within English cricket.

The publication of the Independent Commission report into Equity in Cricket came in the wake of a racism scandal centred around the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq at English side Yorkshire.

Rafiq went public with allegations of racism and bullying in 2020, prompting the England and Wales Cricket Board to commission the report.

Six former Yorkshire players found guilty of using racist language in the Rafiq case were last month fined by the Cricket Discipline Commission.

READ: ECB recommends £500,000 fine for Yorkshire after cricket racism scandal

Of the more than 4,000 individuals interviewed for the ICEC report, 50 percent described experiencing discrimination in the previous five years, with the figures substantially higher for people from ethnically diverse communities.

Women were often treated as “second-class citizens”, the report found, also stating that not enough had been done to address class barriers, with private schools dominating the pathway into cricket.

Appearing on BBC Radio during the second Test between England and Australia at Lord’s on Saturday, Sunak said: “It was, for people who love cricket, really hard to read and you were just sad.”

A total of 44 recommendations were made in the report, including a call for equal pay for male and female international players by 2030.

Sunak said the ECB was “absolutely committed” to fixing the problems outlined in the report.

“I have spent a little bit of the morning talking to the team at the ECB and I think they have approached it in exactly the right way,” he said.

“They commissioned this report off their own back because they wanted to be proactive so they deserve credit for that.”

Sunak hopes the report provides cricket with a chance to reset its moral compass.

“They have offered an unreserved apology and are fully committed to implementing change and for this to be a reset moment for cricket,” he said.

“We all want it to be open for everybody from all backgrounds and where everyone can feel respect and supported when playing it.

“So that’s what we want and I’m confident the whole cricketing family share that ambition.”

Sunak, the first British Asian Prime Minister, said he had endured his own problems regarding racism, although he acknowledged the progress made on the issue in the United Kingdom.

“Of course I have experienced racism growing up, in particular, and of course I know it exists,” he said.

“It stings you in a way that very few other things do. It stings you. It does hurt.”

Related stories

Related Topics

England and Wales Cricket Board /

Ashes /

Azeem Rafiq /

YORKSHIRE

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, SAFF Championship semifinal: LBN 0-0 IND into extra time, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. British PM Sunak ‘sad’ over cricket racism and sexism report
    AFP
  3. MFN 12 LIVE updates: Matrix Fight Night main card underway; India’s Puja vs Russia’s Anastasia in strawweight title bout
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: England loses Crawley early in chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2022: Mirabai, Bindyarani secure spots; Jeremy ruled out
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. British PM Sunak ‘sad’ over cricket racism and sexism report
    AFP
  2. Sunny SandhuTNPL: Sunny Sandhu, spinners set up Salem win vs Tiruppur
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. West Indies captain Hope questions players’ attitude after exit from ODI World Cup qualification
    PTI
  4. Ashes 2023: England’s Moeen winning fitness battle for third test
    Reuters
  5. Karthik: Rahul front-runner for wicket-keeper’s role, Samson most improved in last year
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Lebanon LIVE score, SAFF Championship semifinal: LBN 0-0 IND into extra time, Indian football updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. British PM Sunak ‘sad’ over cricket racism and sexism report
    AFP
  3. MFN 12 LIVE updates: Matrix Fight Night main card underway; India’s Puja vs Russia’s Anastasia in strawweight title bout
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: England loses Crawley early in chase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2022: Mirabai, Bindyarani secure spots; Jeremy ruled out
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment