Ajay Sharma appointed Jammu and Kashmir coach

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 12 September, 2022 22:14 IST
Indian cricketer Ajay Sharma at the team's training session on the eve of the first cricket Test match between England and India in Calcutta, India, on January 28, 1993. Photo: V.V. Krishnan | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Former India international Ajay Sharma has been appointed the coach of Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming domestic cricket season.

“In order to ensure continuity, the selection committee preferred the same set of coaches who were selected during the last season but Sanjeev Sharma, head coach in the last season was not available due to other commitments,” the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association said in a statement.

Sharma made his first-class debut in 1984-85 for Delhi and first played for India with an ODI against the West Indies at Calcutta in 1988. 

Nine days later, he figured in his only Test by becoming part of the winning team against the same opponent at Chennai. His last international appearance was, coincidentally, against the same opponent at Ahmedabad in 1993.

His first-class stint spanning 17 years, with an aggregate of 129 matches (10120 runs), came to an abrupt end when he was found guilty of match-fixing charges. The Board slapped him with a life ban which he successfully contested.

A Delhi court granted him a reprieve in 2014 and in 2017, he formally announced his retirement. A couple of years ago, Sharma did coaching-level courses at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was involved in coaching roles at various levels.

“After retirement from active cricket, he has been actively involved in coaching and as a Selector across various formats. He will be joining the Team at Srinagar where the Fitness Assessment cum Conditioning Camp is already underway”, Brig (retired) Anil Gupta, of the JKCA administrators, said in a statement.

