South Africa head coach Mark Boucher will quit his role after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month.

“Mr Boucher has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement on Monday.

The wicketkeeping great took over the reins of the Proteas in December 2019 and has led the side to 10 Test wins. South Africa had also beaten India 2-1 at home earlier this year.

South Africa is also currently in the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship table. Boucher also lead South Africa to 12 ODI and 23 T20I wins.

South Africa is placed alongside Bangladesh, India and Pakistan for the T20 World Cup that begins on October 16.