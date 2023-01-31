Ajinkya Rahane signed a deal to play for English county side Leicestershire for the 2023 season, the club announced on Monday.

The India international will appear for the side in eight County Championship matches, as well as the entire season of the One Day Cup.

“I’m really happy to be joining Leicestershire for the upcoming season. I can’t wait to play alongside my new teammates and explore the vibrant city of Leicester,” Rahane said after his signing.

“Rahane becomes Leicestershire’s latest overseas signing for 2023, joining 2022 leading run-scorer, Wiaan Mulder, who has rejoined for all three formats, and Naveen-ul-Haq,” the club’s statement added.

He becomes the latest Indian player to appear in the English First-Class tournament. Last season, Cheteshwar Pujara, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar and Umesh Yadav were among the Indian players to feature in the tournament.

Rahane has fallen out of favour with the Indian team and has not featured in an international game for more than a year. He last played a Test match for India in January 2022 against South Africa.

Rahane has played 82 Tests for India, scoring just under 5000 runs at and average of 38. In ODIs, Rahane averages 35 in 90 matches.

After his snub from the Indian team, Rahane led Mumbai in domestic competitions. While the side failed to advance to the knockouts in Ranji Trophy, it won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.