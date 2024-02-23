India’s debut pacer Akash Deep castled England opener Zak Crawley for his maiden Test wicket before his celebration was cut short during first day of the fourth match in Ranchi on Friday.
Bowling his second over of the day, Akash pitch a delivery on good length and got it to seam back into the right-handed Crawley. The delivery snuck between his bat and pad and crashed into the off stump.
As Crawley was beginning his walk back to the dugout, the on-field umpire stopped him for the third umpire to complete the front-foot check. The replay showed Akash’s foot landing just in front of the line, handing a reprieve to the England opener.
The pacer, however, came back in style getting Ben Duckett caught behind before trapping Ollie Pope leg before.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 1: ENG 46/0; Crawley, Duckett attack early vs IND
- IND vs ENG: Akash Deep picks debut wicket, gets Zak Crawley but off No Ball
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal updates: SAU loses early wicket vs TN; Koushik removes Shorey for KAR
- Man City, Arsenal look to close title gap, Man Utd starts Ratcliffe era
- IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed returns home ahead of fourth Test against India
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE