IND vs ENG: Akash Deep picks debut wicket, gets Zak Crawley but off No Ball

Crawley was on four runs when Akash Deep sent his off stump for a toss. But the opener was given a reprieve as the Indian debutanat over-stepped.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 09:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Akash Deep in action on Day 1.
India’s Akash Deep in action on Day 1. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India’s Akash Deep in action on Day 1. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s debut pacer Akash Deep castled England opener Zak Crawley for his maiden Test wicket before his celebration was cut short during first day of the fourth match in Ranchi on Friday.

Bowling his second over of the day, Akash pitch a delivery on good length and got it to seam back into the right-handed Crawley. The delivery snuck between his bat and pad and crashed into the off stump.

As Crawley was beginning his walk back to the dugout, the on-field umpire stopped him for the third umpire to complete the front-foot check. The replay showed Akash’s foot landing just in front of the line, handing a reprieve to the England opener.

The pacer, however, came back in style getting Ben Duckett caught behind before trapping Ollie Pope leg before.

Akash Deep /

Zak Crawley

