Ombudsman orders ACA secretary to relinquish post with immediate effect

Andhra Cricket Association Ombudsman Justice (retd) G Krishna Mohan Reddy has ordered the secretary V Durgaprasad Raju to relinquish his position with immediate effect on Thursday as per the powers vested with him under bye-law 45 (1) (b) of the ACA constitution.

ACA vice-president V. Prabhu Prasad, KDCA moved Apex council ACA on July 3, 2020 to forward his complaint to the Ombudsman to implement the Justice Lodha reforms in KDCA. “In turn, the Apex council ACA forwarded the same to the Ombudsman, who held on November 10, 2020, that Lodha reforms are structural and directed that thed KDCA shall not go for elections without bye-laws are drafted in uniformity to KDCA as well as to entire units of ACA,”

a media release of ACA said.

“However, Mr. Durgaprasad in disobedience to the orders of Ombudsman, without even constitutional amendments to Krishna District Cricket Association, not only actively promoted elections in KDCA but also attended elections nominations process by accompanying the so-called contesting candidates to one Mr. Satyanand, election officer,” the release explained.

“Aggrieved by this intentional disobedience of Durgaprasad, to the orders of the Ombudsman and also intentionally conducted elections to KDCA, once being joint Secretary of KDCA.”

“It may be recollected that a fortnight ago Ombudsman stripped of the powers of Durgaprasad as Secretary of ACA for his contemptuous attitude towards the Ombudsman. Now, this order is based on the testimony of ex-Secretary of KDCA who deposed before Ombudsman as to

the active involvement of Secretary ACA Durgaprasad to promote Ombudsman forbidden election process of KDCA,” it is explained.

“The Ombudsman took serious exception to the intentional, deliberate act of Durgaprasad in his achieving illegal way of promoting election to KDCA without any bye-laws and overruled the Secretary’s contention that KDCA adopted bye-laws of ACA, which is a different society and

KDCA is different society as such bye-laws of ACA no way be implemented in KDCA,” the release mentioned.

“The Ombudsman clearly stated that like ACA amended and adapted new bye-laws as per Justice Lodha recommendations, similarly, KDCA also should follow the same procedure first,” it is informed.