MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England names unchanged squad for fourth Ashes Test

England has retained an unchanged squad for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, which will be played at Old Trafford from July 19-23, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 16:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chris Woakes of England celebrates with teammate Mark Wood after hitting the winning runs to win the Ashes 3rd Test match between England and Australia.
Chris Woakes of England celebrates with teammate Mark Wood after hitting the winning runs to win the Ashes 3rd Test match between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Chris Woakes of England celebrates with teammate Mark Wood after hitting the winning runs to win the Ashes 3rd Test match between England and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England has retained an unchanged squad for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, which will be played at Old Trafford from July 19-23, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

FOLLOW | India vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I LIVE Updates

After losing the first two Tests, England bounced back with a three-wicket win at Headingley last week. England must win the fourth Test in Manchester to keep the series alive ahead of the fifth test at the Oval in London.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 

Related Topics

England /

Australia /

The Ashes 2023 /

Ashes 2023 /

Ashes

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England names unchanged squad for fourth Ashes Test
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Bangladesh 66/5, Deepti Sharma strikes again
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Suarez joins Villarreal on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur back in top-10 of ICC women’s T20I batting rankings
    PTI
  5. Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England names unchanged squad for fourth Ashes Test
    Reuters
  2. Harmanpreet Kaur back in top-10 of ICC women’s T20I batting rankings
    PTI
  3. IND vs WI: What Kohli needs to do to average 50 in all formats again
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Bangladesh 66/5, Deepti Sharma strikes again
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs WI: Rohit gives freedom, has all traits of great captain, says Rahane
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England names unchanged squad for fourth Ashes Test
    Reuters
  2. India vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Bangladesh 66/5, Deepti Sharma strikes again
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Suarez joins Villarreal on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur back in top-10 of ICC women’s T20I batting rankings
    PTI
  5. Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment