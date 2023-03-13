Cricket

Ashes 2023: England ropes in Australian fast bowling coach Saker

Saker was the coach when England won the Ashes 3-1 in Australia in 2010-11 but switched to his home country for the 2017-18 series as IT won 4-0.

Reuters
13 March, 2023 19:45 IST
13 March, 2023 19:45 IST
Australian Saker said there was no question of switching loyalties as he looked at it “like any job”.

Australian Saker said there was no question of switching loyalties as he looked at it “like any job”. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saker was the coach when England won the Ashes 3-1 in Australia in 2010-11 but switched to his home country for the 2017-18 series as IT won 4-0.

David Saker is set to reprise his role as England’s fast bowling coach for this year’s Ashes after the Australian was approached by skipper Ben Stokes at the Twenty20 World Cup last year.

Saker was the coach when England won the Ashes 3-1 in Australia in 2010-11 but switched to his home country for the 2017-18 series as it won 4-0. He was a consultant on England’s coaching staff when it won the T20 World Cup.

“I don’t think I’ll do much test cricket, but I’m doing the Ashes. Ben (Stokes) said: ‘I’d like to get you involved in the Ashes,’” Saker was quoted as saying by British media on Monday.

Also Read
Steve Smith: WTC final against India at Oval is going to be a great match

“Rob Key (England cricket’s managing director) had already floated it a little bit, but being so busy I wasn’t sure if I really wanted to do it.

“Once Stokesy pushed it, it made it an easy decision. I said yes straight away because of the magnitude of the occasion. I’ve been involved in Ashes with both parties and the cricket is as exciting as it gets. It’s the biggest test event.”

Saker said there was no question of switching loyalties as he looked at it “like any job”.

The 56-year-old said he was looking forward to working with not only veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad but also Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

“The outliers are obviously the 150 kmph bowlers. It’s exciting if we can have Jofra and Wood available. Whether you play them together is another thing, but I think you need that pace against the Australians,” he said.

Also Read
Rohit Sharma ‘still learning’ as Test captain after Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win

“Playing in English conditions I think it puts their bowling group in front of the Australians, without a doubt. It’ll come down to whatever team can bat the best really, I think both sides know that.”

The Ashes begins on June 16 with the first Test at Edgbaston.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us