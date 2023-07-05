Ashes 2023: Australia captain Cummins has ‘moved past’ Stokes’ Headingley heroics

Australia captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday that England counterpart Ben Stokes’ match-winning 2019 hundred at Headingley will be a thing of the past during this week’s Ashes clash in Leeds.

Cummins’ men have arrived for a third Test starting on Thursday 2-0 up in the five-match series after wins at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

Australia is now just one victory away from a first Ashes triumph in England in 22 years.

Headingley, however, has been the scene of some extraordinary England victories, none more so than four years ago when Stokes’ astounding unbeaten hundred saw the host to a remarkable one-wicket win over arch-rival Australia.

It was Cummins who delivered the ball that Stokes square-cut for four to seal a scarcely credible win.

“I remember at the time thinking, if I hang it outside off there might be a chance to nick it,” Cummins told reporters.

“I’ve seen it about 1,000 times in the last four years. It was a fantastic Test match and the first two in this series have been fantastic.”

But having starred with the bat earlier this month in Australia’s dramatic two-wicket win at Edgbaston - where England enjoyed a thrilling two-run Ashes win 18 years ago - Cummins said, “I’m sure that (Headingley) memory will be brought up quite a bit, just like 2005 was brought up at Edgbaston, but we’ve well and truly moved past that.”

Cummins did not reveal his final XI on Wednesday but did confirm Todd Murphy would replace Nathan Lyon after the off-spinner suffered a series-ending calf injury while fielding at Lord’s.

Australia star batter Steve Smith, fresh from a hundred at Lord’s, is set to play his 100th Test.