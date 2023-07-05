ICC World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies ease to consolation win over Oman

The West Indies rebounded from its failure to qualify for this year’s Cricket World Cup by cruising to a seven-wicket win over Oman in Harare on Wednesday.

Opener Brandon King made 100 and captain Shai Hope finished on 63 not out as the West Indies easily chased down Oman’s total of 221-9 with 10.2 overs to spare.

The two-time champion will miss the 50-over World Cup for the first time after being eliminated from contention last week following a heavy defeat by Scotland in their opening Super Six match.

Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph as a result both returned to the Caribbean ahead of a two-Test series against India later this month.

Shoaib Khan scored 50 and wicketkeeper Suraj Kumar added an unbeaten 53 as Oman recovered from 116-6 to give their bowlers a modest target to defend.

Romario Shepherd took 3-44 and Kyle Mayers claimed 2-31 in a chaotic innings featuring three run outs.

The West Indies lost Johnson Charles early in reply but King and Keacy Carty steadied the chase before the latter was run out for 29.

King’s second ODI hundred came off 102 balls but he fell two deliveries later as he feathered an edge behind off Bilal Khan.

Nicholas Pooran then came in and hit a brisk 19 as he and Hope led the West Indies over the line.