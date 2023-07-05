MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashok Menaria quits Rajasthan, to play for Haryana

The 32-year-old all-rounder was part of Rajasthan’s Ranji Trophy-winning squads in 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons and over the last few years, he led the State team in Ranji Trophy on several occasions

Published : Jul 05, 2023 17:19 IST , MUMBAI  - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Ashok Menaria will represent Haryana in the upcoming domestic season.
FILE PHOTO: Ashok Menaria will represent Haryana in the upcoming domestic season. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ashok Menaria will represent Haryana in the upcoming domestic season. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Ashok Menaria has decided to move on from Rajasthan after serving the state for 15 years, and join Haryana ahead of the forthcoming domestic season. 

The 32-year-old all-rounder was part of Rajasthan’s Ranji Trophy-winning squads in 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons and over the last few years, he led the State team in Ranji Trophy on several occasions. Even last season, he was the captain of the team in the Ranji Trophy.

Though Menaria remained tight-lipped on what forced him to shift allegiance, the former India U-19 captain confirmed to  Sportstar that he has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Rajasthan Cricket Association and is looking forward to featuring in the new team.

Tamil Nadu duo relishes India A call-up for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

“After the last season, Haryana Cricket Association’s director Ashwani Kumar sir got in touch with me and said that they were looking at someone like me who could strengthen the middle-order. He also told me that since the batting department is young, so if a senior comes in, the batting can revolve around him, and my experience of being in a leadership role will also be a plus,” Menaria said.

Once Menaria showed keenness, he was connected to Anirudh Choudhary, the former BCCI treasurer, who was also the manager of the India U-19 team in 2010, when Menaria was the captain. 

“Anirudh sir also welcomed me to Haryana and said that my experience will come in handy, and then I decided to take up the new opportunity,” Menaria said.

The all-rounder, of course, consulted with Mahendra Sharma, the seasoned administrator from Rajasthan and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar - two people who have played a significant role in his cricketing journey - before formally accepting the offer. “I was quite impressed with their set-up, it’s organised. I am looking forward to the new challenge and try and give my best,” Menaria said.

Menaria is the second big name to quit Rajasthan this year. Last week, India international Ravi Bishnoi quit the state team and moved to Gujarat for ‘better prospect’. 

Interestingly, this season, Rajasthan will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign against Haryana and it will be an opportunity for Menaria to prove his mettle.

Once considered a bright prospect, Menaria had a significant contribution in Rajasthan’s maiden Ranji Trophy title win in the 2010-11 season, where he scored successive centuries in the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final.

Riding on his heroics, Rajasthan defeated heavyweights Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, before beating Baroda in the final. His consistent performance was lauded by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who believed that young guns like Menaria and Robin Bist should be given more opportunities.

In 2011, he was roped in by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and played for the next few seasons. In the first season, the Udaipur-based Menaria caught the attention of the cricketing fraternity by scalping the prized wicket of Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Despite making it to the India A teams, the seasoned campaigner, who has featured in 88 first-class, 102 List A and 72 T20s, failed to break into the senior team. However, his contribution to Rajasthan cricket has been significant and his departure would certainly be a blow for the two-time champion side ahead of yet another season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashok Menaria /

Anirudh Chaudhary /

Haryana /

Ranji Trophy /

Rajasthan /

Rajasthan Cricket Association /

BCCI /

Ravi Bishnoi /

Sunil Gavaskar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Aryan breaks yet another National Record; Dhinidhi, Palak, Lineysha, Nina also create new NR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Sheth leads West fightback after Mavi rattles top-order
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Ashok Menaria quits Rajasthan, to play for Haryana
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Duleep Trophy Highlights Semifinals Day 1: West Zone ends Day 1 on 216/8; South Zone 55/4, trails by 133
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka races through against Udvardy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023: Sheth leads West fightback after Mavi rattles top-order
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. Ashok Menaria quits Rajasthan, to play for Haryana
    Shayan Acharya
  3. The Ashes; England drops Anderson, Tongue; recalls Mooen Ali for third Test at Headingley
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashes 2023, England vs Australia third Test: Probable XI, pitch report, weather forecast, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. India, Ashwin continue to be No. 1 in Test rankings; Williamson topples Root
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Aryan breaks yet another National Record; Dhinidhi, Palak, Lineysha, Nina also create new NR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023: Sheth leads West fightback after Mavi rattles top-order
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Ashok Menaria quits Rajasthan, to play for Haryana
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Duleep Trophy Highlights Semifinals Day 1: West Zone ends Day 1 on 216/8; South Zone 55/4, trails by 133
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023: Sabalenka races through against Udvardy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment