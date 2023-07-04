MagazineBuy Print

Tamil Nadu duo relishes India A call-up for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

Unlike Sudharsan, for Pradosh, it is a welcome return to a national-level team after representing the country at the under-19 level, though he missed out on the junior World Cup.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 21:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: B. Sai Sudharsan (left) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul.
FILE PHOTO: B. Sai Sudharsan (left) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: B. Sai Sudharsan (left) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Even as B. Sai Sudharsan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul were busy getting ready for red-ball cricket on the eve of their maiden Duleep Trophy campaign, the duo got something more to cheer for on Tuesday evening. 

The two Tamil Nadu left-handed batters were selected in the India A squad for the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 that will start in Sri Lanka next week.

Speaking to Sportstar, Sudharsan said, “It is a dream come true and very exciting, but at the same time, it is just the start. The last year has been very good, and I am happy I got recognition.” 

For the 21-year-old, this is the first time he will be part of a national-level team. Sudharsan has been in prolific form in the shorter formats, both in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and the TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) but has been hard at work for the last week to prepare for First-Class cricket.

Unlike Sudharsan, for Pradosh, it is a welcome return to a national-level team after representing the country at the under-19 level, though he missed out on the junior World Cup.

“It feels good to be back at an India-level team after five years. Once I was not selected for the U-19 World Cup, I knew my path to take the next step would be hard and long. There were ups and downs but happy to have been given this opportunity,” said Pradosh.

