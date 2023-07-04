MagazineBuy Print

Duleep trophy semifinal: North Zone has its task cut out against strong South Zone

Skipper Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, Sai Sudarshan and Tilak Varma form the core of the South Zone batting.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 20:58 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal in action.
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

A strong South Zone takes on North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal which commences at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

Skipper Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, B. Sai Sudarshan and Tilak Varma form the core of the South Zone batting. Tamil Nadu southpaw Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who has had a great start to his First-Class career, will look to get among the runs.

Washington Sundar, who has played for India in all three formats, is a threat with bat and ball.

Read More: Shivam Mavi: A rare fast-bowler captain vying to be back among the best

On the bowling front, Karnataka’s V. Kaverappa and V. Vyshak are likely to share the new ball. The duo have impressed in the previous domestic season, with Kaverappa in particular shining through with his ability to keep a perfect line and length.

K.V. Sasikanth, who picked up 29 wickets in seven matches for Andhra in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, is the third pace option.

Left-arm finger-spinner R. Sai Kishore can be a threat when the pitch wears down.

Read More: Duleep Trophy 2023: For Hanuma Vihari, India comeback not out of reach

On paper, the side holds no weakness.

“We have a good balanced side. We have quality bowlers and a good mix of youngsters and experienced batters like Mayank (Agarwal) and I. In the Duleep Trophy, you expect every match to be a tight contest,” Vihari stated after a training session here on Tuesday.

North, which took out minnow North East in the quarterfinal held at the same venue a few days ago, faces a stiff challenge. Dhruv Shorey, Nishant Sindhu and big-hitting lower order batter Harshit Rana, centurions from the previous outing, lead the charge.

Offspinner Pulkit Narang took a seven-wicket match-haul against North East, and will play on the patience of the South Zone batters with his nagging accuracy.

