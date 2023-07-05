MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023, England vs Australia third Test: Probable XI, pitch report, weather forecast, where to watch

The Ben Stokes-led side will go into this Test with the last chance to keep the series alive after it faltered in the first two games.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 16:17 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Ben Stokes and Australian captain Pat Cummins.
England captain Ben Stokes and Australian captain Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England captain Ben Stokes and Australian captain Pat Cummins. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The third Ashes Test between England and Australia will begin at Headingly, Leeds on Thursday with the hosts being 0-2 down in the five-match series.  

The Ben Stokes-led side has the last chance to keep the series alive after it faltered in the first two games. While Australia chased down the 281-run target in the Edgbaston Test, England lost the game at Lord’s by 43 runs chasing 371 – both on the last day of the Test.  

Coming into this Test, Australia suffered a blow in the form of Nathan Lyon, who was ruled out of remaining series due to calf injury during the second Test. The visitors haven’t named any replacement yet. England, too, lost Ollie Pope for the entire series as well because of a dislocated shoulder.  

England announced its playing XI where it has left veteran pacer James Anderson, who had hardly made any impact in the first two Tests and has been replaced by Chris Woakes. In a surprising call, Josh Tongue too, who impressed in the second Test, has been left out and replaced by Mark Wood. In place of Ollie Pope, England got Moeen Ali back in the playing XI.  

For Australia, Todd Murphy will be expected to be in the playing XI replacing Lyon. Apart from that, the playing XI looks settled, covering each base.  

England vs Australia Match Details  

Date: July 6-10, 2023, 3:30 PM IST  

Venue: Headingly, Leeds  

England vs Australia Pitch Report  

The Headingly pitch generally offers something to everyone. The pacers get assistance off the pitch and the spinners also get into the act as the game progresses. Batters have historically not found it that easy to score runs here but given how the pitches in previous two Tests were made in this series, it is expected to be a bit flatter.  

England vs Australia Weather Forecast  

It is expected to be overcast in the first two days and the chance of rain will increase from day three onwards.  

England vs Australia Probable XI  

England (Playing XI)

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson 

Australia  

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc 

England vs Australia Match Prediction  

Australia has dominated the most of the two Test matches played so far and been able to close both the games eventually. England has looked dangerous with its Bazball approach at times and got close in both games. It’ll again be an even contest but with much more superior bowling, Australia looks favourite to win this match as well.  

England vs Australia Live Streaming  

You can watch the Ashes third Test on Sony Network.  

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashes 2023 /

Ashes /

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leicester City fined for UK anti-competitive arrangement with JD Sports
    Reuters
  2. India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: South Korea calls up US-born teenager Phair to WWC squad
    Reuters
  4. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Asian Games qualifier Aryan Nehra breaks yet another National Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. The Ashes; England drops Anderson, Tongue; recalls Mooen Ali for third Test at Headingley
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ashes 2023, England vs Australia third Test: Probable XI, pitch report, weather forecast, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. India, Ashwin continue to be No1 in Test rankings; Williamson topples Root
    PTI
  4. WI vs IND: Holder, Joseph to return home early from WC Qualifier to manage workload ahead of India series
    PTI
  5. Mental preparation and skill execution key to success: Brathwaite ahead of India series
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leicester City fined for UK anti-competitive arrangement with JD Sports
    Reuters
  2. India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: South Korea calls up US-born teenager Phair to WWC squad
    Reuters
  4. Swimming Nationals 2023, Day 4: Asian Games qualifier Aryan Nehra breaks yet another National Record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australia warhorse Polkinghorne ready to soak up fifth FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment