Ashes 2023, England vs Australia third Test: Probable XI, pitch report, weather forecast, where to watch

The third Ashes Test between England and Australia will begin at Headingly, Leeds on Thursday with the hosts being 0-2 down in the five-match series.

The Ben Stokes-led side has the last chance to keep the series alive after it faltered in the first two games. While Australia chased down the 281-run target in the Edgbaston Test, England lost the game at Lord’s by 43 runs chasing 371 – both on the last day of the Test.

Coming into this Test, Australia suffered a blow in the form of Nathan Lyon, who was ruled out of remaining series due to calf injury during the second Test. The visitors haven’t named any replacement yet. England, too, lost Ollie Pope for the entire series as well because of a dislocated shoulder.

England announced its playing XI where it has left veteran pacer James Anderson, who had hardly made any impact in the first two Tests and has been replaced by Chris Woakes. In a surprising call, Josh Tongue too, who impressed in the second Test, has been left out and replaced by Mark Wood. In place of Ollie Pope, England got Moeen Ali back in the playing XI.

For Australia, Todd Murphy will be expected to be in the playing XI replacing Lyon. Apart from that, the playing XI looks settled, covering each base.

England vs Australia Match Details

Date: July 6-10, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingly, Leeds

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The Headingly pitch generally offers something to everyone. The pacers get assistance off the pitch and the spinners also get into the act as the game progresses. Batters have historically not found it that easy to score runs here but given how the pitches in previous two Tests were made in this series, it is expected to be a bit flatter.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

It is expected to be overcast in the first two days and the chance of rain will increase from day three onwards.

England vs Australia Probable XI

England (Playing XI)

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c), Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc

England vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia has dominated the most of the two Test matches played so far and been able to close both the games eventually. England has looked dangerous with its Bazball approach at times and got close in both games. It’ll again be an even contest but with much more superior bowling, Australia looks favourite to win this match as well.

England vs Australia Live Streaming

You can watch the Ashes third Test on Sony Network.