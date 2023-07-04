MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023: Ollie Pope ruled out of remaining series with shoulder injury

Ollie Pope had injured his right shoulder while fielding during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s last week.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 16:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Ollie Pope injures his shoulder while fielding.
England’s Ollie Pope injures his shoulder while fielding. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
England’s Ollie Pope injures his shoulder while fielding. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England batter Ollie Pope was ruled out of the remainder of The Ashes series after he dislocated his right shoulder during the second Test at Lord’s, the England Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

“Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery,” the ECB said in a statement.

Despite the injury concern, Pope was originally named in the 15-member squad announced for the third Test beginning on Thursday at Headlingly.

No replacement will be named to the squad, the statement added. England trails the series 0-2 and another loss would mean it will fail to regain the Ashes from Australia.

Pope had scored just 90 runs in the four innings so far at an average of 22.50.

