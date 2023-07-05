MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ashes 2023: Joe Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds

Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third Test after his controversial stumping dismissal in England’s defeat at Lord’s.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 11:48 IST , LEEDS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Joe Root expects Jonny Bairstow to bounce back in the third Test at Headingley.
Joe Root expects Jonny Bairstow to bounce back in the third Test at Headingley. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Joe Root expects Jonny Bairstow to bounce back in the third Test at Headingley. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England batter Joe Root has appealed for calm in the wake of Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s but said he expects fireworks from his fellow Yorkshireman in the third Ashes Test against Australia beginning on Thursday.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey underarmed the ball at the stumps after Bairstow had left his crease at the end of an over on the final day of the second Test, which Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

The atmosphere at the ground quickly turned hostile towards Australia’s players after the dismissal, which is legal but perceived by many as against the spirit of the game.

Pat Cummins’ side were also were also verbally abused by MCC members at Lord’s, and Root said there was a line that should not be crossed.

READ: BCCI appoints Ajit Agarkar as Chairman of Selection Committee

“Support England,” he said. “I think that’s the most important thing, that you come in to support your nation, doesn’t need to go beyond that.

“It shouldn’t ever go beyond that.”

Root expected wicketkeeper-batsman Bairstow would be fired up for the third Test.

“Jonny thrives off things like this,” Root said.

“I’m sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. I think it is set up nicely for him, but you have still got to go and do it.”

“I don’t think he took it great. I don’t think anyone would they?

“He felt a bit hard done by. I don’t think anyone will be leaving their crease (this week).”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashes 2023 /

Ashes /

Joe Root /

Jonny Bairstow

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Joe Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: SKY, Sarfaraz fall as West Zone 56/4; Prabhsimran, Ankit stabilize North Zone to 69/3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal agrees deal for West Ham midfielder Rice - reports
    Reuters
  4. Swiss teen Beney out of FIFA Women’s World Cup with ACL tear
    Reuters
  5. Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Ashes

  1. Ashes 2023: Joe Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds
    Reuters
  2. Ashes 2023: Yorkshire to tighten security for Headingley Test
    Reuters
  3. Ashes 2023: Bairstow’s dismissal is ‘just as plain as day out’, says Mark Butcher
    PTI
  4. McDonald backs Smith, Labuschagne to fire in second Ashes Test
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023: Aussies deflate England’s Bazball, but Stokes defiant
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes 2023: Joe Root appeals for calm, predicts Bairstow backlash in Leeds
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 1 LIVE Score: SKY, Sarfaraz fall as West Zone 56/4; Prabhsimran, Ankit stabilize North Zone to 69/3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arsenal agrees deal for West Ham midfielder Rice - reports
    Reuters
  4. Swiss teen Beney out of FIFA Women’s World Cup with ACL tear
    Reuters
  5. Forest Green’s Dingley becomes first woman to manage pro English men’s team
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment