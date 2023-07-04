MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan to tour England next year in preparation for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan men’s team will also play three T20 internationals in the Netherlands and a similar series against Ireland before reaching England.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 18:17 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pakistan was beaten by England in the final of the last T20 World Cup while Pakistan also made the semifinals of the 2021 World Cup where it lost to Australia.
Pakistan will tour England next year to play a four-match T20 series in preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday that besides the men’s squad, the national women’s team will also tour England in May next year for three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures.

The Pakistan men’s team will also play three T20 internationals in the Netherlands and a similar series against Ireland before reaching England.

Pakistan was beaten by England in the final of the last T20 World Cup while Pakistan also made the semifinals of the 2021 World Cup where it lost to Australia.

The matches against England will be played at Leeds (May 22), Birmingham (May 25), Cardiff (May 28) and The Oval in London (May 30).

England is ranked second on the ICC T20I team rankings, while Pakistan is ranked fourth.

The women’s team tour will commence with the first T20I in Birmingham on May 11 with the remaining two matches in Northampton (May 17) and Leeds (May 19).

