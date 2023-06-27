ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues: Which cities will host ODI World Cup matches in India? Check full list

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday with defending champion England taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 5 in Ahmedabad.
The 1,32,000-seat capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host five games, including the titanic clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 15.
Ten teams will feature in the 46-day tournament which will be held across 10 cities. Along with Ahmedabad, the other host cities include Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.
While all venues will be hosting five matches each, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host only three league games with Pakistan set to play two and New Zealand one.
ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues
Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium
5 October – England vs New Zealand
15 October – India vs Pakistan
4 November – England vs Australia
10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November – Final
Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October – England vs Bangladesh
16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October – India vs New Zealand
29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
New Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium
7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October – India vs Afghanistan
15 October – England vs Afghanistan
25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Chennai, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium
8 October – India vs Australia
14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa
Lucknow, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
13 October – Australia vs South Africa
17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October – India vs England
3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Pune, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
19 October – India vs Bangladesh
30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November – England vs Qualifier 1
12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
20 October – Australia vs Pakistan
26 October – England vs Qualifier 2
4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November – India vs Qualifier 1
Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium
21 October – England vs South Africa
24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November – India vs Qualifier 2
7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November – Semifinal 1
Kolkata, Eden Gardens
28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November – India vs South Africa
12 November – England vs Pakistan
16 November – Semifinal 2
Team India will play nine games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup as the Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.
Latest on Sportstar
- The women’s tennis tour plans for its players to earn the same as men at more events
- ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues: Which cities will host ODI World Cup matches in India? Check full list
- Saudi investment in tennis won’t replicate golf’s woes, says Australian Open chief Tiley
- Aston Martin a reality check for F1, says Alpine’s Rossi
- World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to play nine league games, Check full list of matches, venues
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE