ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues: Which cities will host ODI World Cup matches in India? Check full list

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the much-awaited ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on Tuesday with defending champion England taking on New Zealand in the tournament opener on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

The 1,32,000-seat capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host five games, including the titanic clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 15.

Ten teams will feature in the 46-day tournament which will be held across 10 cities. Along with Ahmedabad, the other host cities include Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.

While all venues will be hosting five matches each, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host only three league games with Pakistan set to play two and New Zealand one.

ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues

Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium

5 October – England vs New Zealand

15 October – India vs Pakistan

4 November – England vs Australia

10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan

19 November – Final

Hyderabad, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1

9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh

16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1

22 October – India vs New Zealand

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)

New Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium

7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2

11 October – India vs Afghanistan

15 October – England vs Afghanistan

25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1

6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2

Chennai, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium

8 October – India vs Australia

14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan

23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa

Lucknow, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

13 October – Australia vs South Africa

17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2

21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)

29 October – India vs England

3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan

Pune, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

19 October – India vs Bangladesh

30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2

1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa

8 November – England vs Qualifier 1

12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

Bengaluru, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

20 October – Australia vs Pakistan

26 October – England vs Qualifier 2

4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)

9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2

11 November – India vs Qualifier 1

Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium

21 October – England vs South Africa

24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh

2 November – India vs Qualifier 2

7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan

15 November – Semifinal 1

Kolkata, Eden Gardens

28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

5 November – India vs South Africa

12 November – England vs Pakistan

16 November – Semifinal 2

Team India will play nine games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup as the Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.