Cricket fans react to ICC ODI World Cup schedule: “Anything after October 2 in Chennai feels risky”

The 2023 men’s ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad. The matches will be held across 10 venues, with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19. The semifinals will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16.

The 2023 World Cup begins with a rematch between the 2019 finalists - New Zealand taking on England - while India opens its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

From fans sweating over possible rain interruptions due to onset of NorthEast monsoon in Chennai in October to people critcising the delay in announcement of schedule, here’s how fans reacted to the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on Twitter.

Weather blues

Will rain play spoilsport during India’s tournament opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai?

Wonder how many of these will be rain affected. Anything after Oct 2nd week feels risky. https://t.co/VXA1jJs2Uh — Ramesh (@rmshnt27) June 27, 2023

Getting hooked

Which matches are you looking forward to in the upcoming ODI World Cup?

Matches i want to see in this World Cup.



8th Oct, Ind vs Aus, Chennai

21 Oct, Eng vs SA, Mumbai

24 Oct, SA vs B'desh, Mumbai

2 Nov, Ind vs Qual2, Mumbai

7 Nov, Aus vs Afg, Mumbai

15 Nov, SF 1, Mumbai

19th Nov, Final, Amdavad



Let's see how many leaves i get & what's possible — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) June 27, 2023

Clash of Titans

It’s that time of the year again when the fans get their blood pumping in anticipation of an India v Pakistan cricket match. Last time the two mets in a World Cup, Virat Kohli’s masterful 82 denied Pakistan a win. Who will come out on top this time?

Time for predictions

Indian fans, how do you see the group stage playing out for your team? Here’s one prediction for you all!

Team India's World Cup fixtures -



I sense India's only defeat will be against Australia in Robin Round✅



India might win all other 8 games✅



What's your prediction of Robin Round???#CWC23#ICCWorldCup2023pic.twitter.com/S87sGTBmic — Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) June 27, 2023

Rallying the fans

One can never have enough of the India v Pakistan fervour, can they? Pakistan fans throwing their weight behind their team.

15th October is the day🥵

We'll celebrate Babar's birthday with a bang 💥

Or we'll have to change the date of birth of Babar Azam to celebrate his birthday👊#PAKvIND#ICCWorldCup2023pic.twitter.com/3VOjd5MRR5 — Haider Khan (@haiderkhaan0800) June 27, 2023

Memorable present

Indian fans born in October and November, you all checking out if any India games clash with your birthday? You know what to do if it is!

Last year also india playing world cup game on my birthday this year also they will play against qualifier 2 team in Mumbai if some how i get Tickets it will be the bestest birthday ever I hope I get tickets.#CricketWorldCup — Prajwal (@Prajwal2742) June 27, 2023

So near, yet so far

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

However, Cuttack misses the cut.

Cuttack's Barabati Stadium missing, where Tendulkar scored his first World Cup (1996) century. https://t.co/ffQJUoB8nK — Sattwik Biswal (@SattuVachan) June 27, 2023

Stat attack

Here’s some interesting trivia for all you cricket nuts!

Only 2nd time, the host country will not play on opening day of a World Cup.



Opening day of

1996 WC - ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v NZ🇳🇿 at Ahmedabad

2023 WC - ENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 v NZ🇳🇿 at Ahmedabad — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 27, 2023

CITY-WISE MATCH BREAKDOWN

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues:

Ahmedabad

5 October – England vs New Zealand

15 October – India vs Pakistan

4 November – England vs Australia

10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan

19 November – Final

Hyderabad

6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1

9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Dharamsala

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh

16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1

22 October – India vs New Zealand

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)

Delhi

7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2

11 October – India vs Afghanistan

15 October – England vs Afghanistan

25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1

6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2

Chennai

8 October – India vs Australia

14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan

23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa

Lucknow

13 October – Australia vs South Africa

17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2

21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)

29 October – India vs England

3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan

Pune

19 October – India vs Bangladesh

30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2

1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa

8 November – England vs Qualifier 1

12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

Bengaluru

20 October – Australia vs Pakistan

26 October – England vs Qualifier 2

4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)

9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2

11 November – India vs Qualifier 1

Mumbai

21 October – England vs South Africa

24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh

2 November – India vs Qualifier 2

7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan

15 November – Semifinal 1

Kolkata

28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

5 November – India vs South Africa

12 November – England vs Pakistan

16 November – Semifinal 2