Cricket fans react to ICC ODI World Cup schedule: “Anything after October 2 in Chennai feels risky”

The 2023 World Cup begins with a rematch between the 2019 finalists - New Zealand taking on England - while India opens its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 12:36 IST - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in action.
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2023 men’s ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad. The matches will be held across 10 venues, with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19. The semifinals will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16.

The 2023 World Cup begins with a rematch between the 2019 finalists - New Zealand taking on England - while India opens its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

From fans sweating over possible rain interruptions due to onset of NorthEast monsoon in Chennai in October to people critcising the delay in announcement of schedule, here’s how fans reacted to the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on Twitter.

Weather blues

Will rain play spoilsport during India’s tournament opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai?

Getting hooked

Which matches are you looking forward to in the upcoming ODI World Cup?

Clash of Titans

It’s that time of the year again when the fans get their blood pumping in anticipation of an India v Pakistan cricket match. Last time the two mets in a World Cup, Virat Kohli’s masterful 82 denied Pakistan a win. Who will come out on top this time?

Time for predictions

Indian fans, how do you see the group stage playing out for your team? Here’s one prediction for you all!

Rallying the fans

One can never have enough of the India v Pakistan fervour, can they? Pakistan fans throwing their weight behind their team.

Memorable present

Indian fans born in October and November, you all checking out if any India games clash with your birthday? You know what to do if it is!

So near, yet so far

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

However, Cuttack misses the cut.

Stat attack

Here’s some interesting trivia for all you cricket nuts!

CITY-WISE MATCH BREAKDOWN

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues:

Ahmedabad

5 October – England vs New Zealand

15 October – India vs Pakistan

4 November – England vs Australia

10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan

19 November – Final

Hyderabad

6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1

9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1

12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2

Dharamsala

7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)

10 October – England vs Bangladesh

16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1

22 October – India vs New Zealand

29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)

Delhi

7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2

11 October – India vs Afghanistan

15 October – England vs Afghanistan

25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1

6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2

Chennai

8 October – India vs Australia

14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan

23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa

Lucknow

13 October – Australia vs South Africa

17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2

21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)

29 October – India vs England

3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan

Pune

19 October – India vs Bangladesh

30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2

1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa

8 November – England vs Qualifier 1

12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)

Bengaluru

20 October – Australia vs Pakistan

26 October – England vs Qualifier 2

4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)

9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2

11 November – India vs Qualifier 1

Mumbai

21 October – England vs South Africa

24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh

2 November – India vs Qualifier 2

7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan

15 November – Semifinal 1

Kolkata

28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh

31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh

5 November – India vs South Africa

12 November – England vs Pakistan

16 November – Semifinal 2

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
