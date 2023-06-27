Cricket fans react to ICC ODI World Cup schedule: “Anything after October 2 in Chennai feels risky”

The 2023 men’s ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad. The matches will be held across 10 venues, with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19. The semifinals will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16.
The 2023 World Cup begins with a rematch between the 2019 finalists - New Zealand taking on England - while India opens its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.
From fans sweating over possible rain interruptions due to onset of NorthEast monsoon in Chennai in October to people critcising the delay in announcement of schedule, here’s how fans reacted to the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule on Twitter.
Weather blues
Will rain play spoilsport during India’s tournament opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai?
Getting hooked
Which matches are you looking forward to in the upcoming ODI World Cup?
Clash of Titans
It’s that time of the year again when the fans get their blood pumping in anticipation of an India v Pakistan cricket match. Last time the two mets in a World Cup, Virat Kohli’s masterful 82 denied Pakistan a win. Who will come out on top this time?
Time for predictions
Indian fans, how do you see the group stage playing out for your team? Here’s one prediction for you all!
Rallying the fans
One can never have enough of the India v Pakistan fervour, can they? Pakistan fans throwing their weight behind their team.
Memorable present
Indian fans born in October and November, you all checking out if any India games clash with your birthday? You know what to do if it is!
So near, yet so far
There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.
However, Cuttack misses the cut.
Stat attack
Here’s some interesting trivia for all you cricket nuts!
CITY-WISE MATCH BREAKDOWN
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule by Venues:
Ahmedabad
5 October – England vs New Zealand
15 October – India vs Pakistan
4 November – England vs Australia
10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan
19 November – Final
Hyderabad
6 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 1
9 October – New Zealand vs Qualifier 1
12 October – Pakistan vs Qualifier 2
Dharamsala
7 October – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Day Game)
10 October – England vs Bangladesh
16 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 1
22 October – India vs New Zealand
29 October – Australia vs New Zealand (Day Game)
Delhi
7 October – South Africa vs Qualifier 2
11 October – India vs Afghanistan
15 October – England vs Afghanistan
25 October – Australia vs Qualifier 1
6 November – Bangladesh vs Qualifier 2
Chennai
8 October – India vs Australia
14 October – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
18 October – New Zealand vs Afghanistan
23 October – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
27 October – Pakistan vs South Africa
Lucknow
13 October – Australia vs South Africa
17 October – Australia vs Qualifier 2
21 October – Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 2 (Day Game)
29 October – India vs England
3 November – Qualifier 1 vs Afghanistan
Pune
19 October – India vs Bangladesh
30 October – Afghanistan vs Qualifier 2
1 November – New Zealand vs South Africa
8 November – England vs Qualifier 1
12 November – Australia vs Bangladesh (Day Game)
Bengaluru
20 October – Australia vs Pakistan
26 October – England vs Qualifier 2
4 November – New Zealand vs Pakistan (Day Game)
9 November – New Zealand vs Qualifier 2
11 November – India vs Qualifier 1
Mumbai
21 October – England vs South Africa
24 October – South Africa vs Bangladesh
2 November – India vs Qualifier 2
7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan
15 November – Semifinal 1
Kolkata
28 October – Qualifier 1 vs Bangladesh
31 October – Pakistan vs Bangladesh
5 November – India vs South Africa
12 November – England vs Pakistan
16 November – Semifinal 2
