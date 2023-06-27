Virender Sehwag on 2023 ODI World Cup: India should look to win it for Virat Kohli

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Tuesday said the Rohit Sharma-led side should look to win the 2023 ODI World Cup for Virat Kohli.

“We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. If we won the World Cup, it would have been a great exit for Sachin Paaji. Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 percent,” Sehwag told Star Sports on the sidelines of an event, where the much-anticipated schedule was announced for this year’s ODI World Cup.

“I think Virat Kohli is also looking forward to this World Cup. 100,000 people will watch you at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat knows how the pitches will behave. I am sure he will score a lot of runs, and he will do his best to win the World Cup for India,” he added.

Team India will begin its campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai and will play the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad, which is the venue with the world’s largest cricket stadium. The Narendra Modi Stadium, which boasts of a seating capacity of 132,000 is expected to be sold out. The opening game of the World Cup will also take place at the same venue on October 5 as does the final on November 19.