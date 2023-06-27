MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only

India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15: ICC World Cup schedule IND PAK match date out

IND PAK World Cup 2023: Is India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 15 October? Full fixtures list announced.

Published : Jun 27, 2023

Team Sportstar
India will take on Pakistan in the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India will take on Pakistan in the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India will take on Pakistan in the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will take on Pakistan in the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Ahmedabad is also staging the tournament opener between England and New Zealand, the teams that contested the thrilling tied final in 2019, on October 5.

Follow Live:World Cup 2023 schedule announced

The World Cup schedule has been announced after a significant delay. On May 27, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, had said the schedule would be out during the World Test Championship final. He did not provide the reason behind the delay, though. On the first day of the WTC final, speaking on the BBC’s Test Match Special, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said the schedule would be out “anytime soon”, but did not specify when exactly.

India full fixtures list

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Direct qualifiers for men’s ICC World Cup 2023

New Zealand, England, India (host), Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa.

Tournament Venues

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
