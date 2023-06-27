India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15: ICC World Cup schedule IND PAK match date out

India will take on Pakistan in the 2023 men’s ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.
Ahmedabad is also staging the tournament opener between England and New Zealand, the teams that contested the thrilling tied final in 2019, on October 5.
Follow Live:World Cup 2023 schedule announced
The World Cup schedule has been announced after a significant delay. On May 27, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, had said the schedule would be out during the World Test Championship final. He did not provide the reason behind the delay, though. On the first day of the WTC final, speaking on the BBC’s Test Match Special, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said the schedule would be out “anytime soon”, but did not specify when exactly.
India full fixtures list
IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai
IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi
IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad
IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune
IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala
IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai
IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata
IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru
Direct qualifiers for men’s ICC World Cup 2023
New Zealand, England, India (host), Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa.
Tournament Venues
There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, LIVE Score: India leads by 20+ points vs Chinese Taipei, inflicts third all-out
- Australia ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures, match date and venues
- ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Highlights: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on 15 Oct; ENG vs NZ season opener; Full venue details announced
- Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
- South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE