ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: Will India play Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad? Full fixtures out soon

- June 27, 2023 11:002011 ICC World Cup India venue
The 2011 ICC World Cup was jointly hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Indian cities to host WC matches in 2011:
- Mumbai
- Chennai
- Bengaluru
- Kolkata
- Delhi
- Nagpur
- Ahmedabad
- Mohali
Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was among the foreign ministers who travelled to India’s Goa last month for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, becoming the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years.
- June 27, 2023 10:08Which teams directly qualified for the 2023 World Cup
Eight teams directly qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 while 12 teams are currently playing the World Cup qualifiers to grab the last two spots in Zimbabwe.
- New Zealand
- England
- Bangladesh
- Australia
- Afghanistan
- India (Hosts)
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- June 27, 2023 10:00Down memory lane
While you wait for the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule, check out the reminiscence of India’s triumph at the 1983 World Cup by The Hindu’s journalists.
- June 27, 2023 09:55ICC launches World Cup Trophy Tour
The ICC launched ODI World Cup Trophy Tour 2023..
The tour has been launched on a massive scale, with fans given an opportunity to interact with the trophy during the three-month-long tour.
As part of the tour, the trophy was launched 12000 ft above the earth using a balloon before it made a landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Starting on June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.
- June 27, 2023 09:52Update: Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium likely to host semifinals
The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium are set to host the semifinals of the ODI World Cup, while the final will be held in Ahmedabad.
With the International Cricket Council (ICC) set to announce the schedule of the tournament on Tuesday, Sportstar understands that Eden Gardens, which hasn’t hosted an ODI World Cup knockout game since 1996, has pipped Chennai and Bengaluru to host the semifinals.
Check out Shayan Acharya’s full report here - READ
- June 27, 2023 09:41ICC World Cup Trophy Tour
- June 27, 2023 09:27Stay Tuned
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the long-awaited schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 today, exactly 100 days before the tournament begins. The World Cup is scheduled to happen in India later this year with 10 teams featuring in it.
