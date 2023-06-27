ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: Will India play Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad? Full fixtures out soon

ICC launches World Cup Trophy Tour

The ICC launched ODI World Cup Trophy Tour 2023..

The tour has been launched on a massive scale, with fans given an opportunity to interact with the trophy during the three-month-long tour.

As part of the tour, the trophy was launched 12000 ft above the earth using a balloon before it made a landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Starting on June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.