ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Live Updates: Will India play Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad? Full fixtures out soon

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of all the developments of the ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule announcement.

Updated : Jun 27, 2023 11:17 IST

Team Sportstar
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2019, spectators wave flags during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England. - India's Virat Kohli has the chance to find form before the World Cup while Babar Azam will look to keep Pakistan's psychological edge when the rival countries clash as the headline acts of the Asia Cup starting this weekend. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE to go with 'Cricket-Asia-T20', PREVIEW by Faisal KAMAL
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2019, spectators wave flags during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England. | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 16, 2019, spectators wave flags during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England. | Photo Credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of all the developments of the ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule announcement.

  • June 27, 2023 11:07
    ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Chennai, Kolkata preferred WC venues for Pakistan

    Chennai, Kolkata preferred WC venues for Pakistan: sources

    The Pakistan cricket team would prefer playing bulk of its 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Chennai and Kolkata -- the two venues where the team has felt safe during its earlier tours, according to ICC sources.

  • June 27, 2023 11:00
    2011 ICC World Cup India venue

    The 2011 ICC World Cup was jointly hosted by India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

    Indian cities to host WC matches in 2011:

    • Mumbai
    • Chennai
    • Bengaluru
    • Kolkata
    • Delhi
    • Nagpur
    • Ahmedabad
    • Mohali

  • June 27, 2023 10:27
    ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Will Pakistan go to India for the 2023 World Cup?

    ​​

    Pakistan foreign ministry evaluating World Cup participation in India

    Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was among the foreign ministers who travelled to India’s Goa last month for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, becoming the first senior Pakistani leader to visit India in nine years.

    ​​

  • June 27, 2023 10:10
    ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Pakistan demands for venue change?

    ​​

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia at Chinnaswamy

    The deadlock over the Asia Cup staging has ended and now Pakistan is expected to travel to India for the World Cup in October-November.

    ​​

  • June 27, 2023 10:08
    Which teams directly qualified for the 2023 World Cup

    Eight teams directly qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 while 12 teams are currently playing the World Cup qualifiers to grab the last two spots in Zimbabwe.

    • New Zealand
    • England
    • Bangladesh
    • Australia
    • Afghanistan
    • India (Hosts)
    • Pakistan
    • South Africa

  • June 27, 2023 10:00
    Down memory lane

    While you wait for the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule, check out the reminiscence of India’s triumph at the 1983 World Cup by The Hindu’s journalists.

  • June 27, 2023 09:55
    ICC launches World Cup Trophy Tour

    The ICC launched ODI World Cup Trophy Tour 2023..

    The tour has been launched on a massive scale, with fans given an opportunity to interact with the trophy during the three-month-long tour.

    As part of the tour, the trophy was launched 12000 ft above the earth using a balloon before it made a landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Starting on June 27, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.

  • June 27, 2023 09:52
    Update: Eden Gardens, Wankhede Stadium likely to host semifinals

    The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium are set to host the semifinals of the ODI World Cup, while the final will be held in Ahmedabad.

    With the International Cricket Council (ICC) set to announce the schedule of the tournament on Tuesday, Sportstar understands that Eden Gardens, which hasn’t hosted an ODI World Cup knockout game since 1996, has pipped Chennai and Bengaluru to host the semifinals.

    Check out Shayan Acharya’s full report here - READ

  • June 27, 2023 09:41
    ICC World Cup Trophy Tour
  • June 27, 2023 09:27
    Stay Tuned

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the long-awaited schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 today, exactly 100 days before the tournament begins. The World Cup is scheduled to happen in India later this year with 10 teams featuring in it.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
