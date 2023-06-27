Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule of the much-awaited 50-over World Cup in India. A total of 48 matches will be played across 12 venues and the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

While the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s campaign opener against Australia on October 8, the venue missed out on hosting one of the semifinals. It is understood that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) expressed that it wouldn’t be possible to hold matches in November with the NorthEast monsoon expected to be in full swing.

“We were in the reckoning to host it, but we told them we wanted to finish the matches as early as possible. Usually, the monsoon sets around October 20, plus or minus seven days. That’s why all our matches are scheduled in October itself,” said a senior TNCA official.