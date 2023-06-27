MagazineBuy Print

Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup

While the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s campaign opener against Australia on October 8, the venue missed out on hosting one of the semifinals.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 15:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s campaign opener in 2023 ODI World Cup.
The M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s campaign opener in 2023 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

The M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s campaign opener in 2023 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule of the much-awaited 50-over World Cup in India. A total of 48 matches will be played across 12 venues and the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

While the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s campaign opener against Australia on October 8, the venue missed out on hosting one of the semifinals. It is understood that the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) expressed that it wouldn’t be possible to hold matches in November with the NorthEast monsoon expected to be in full swing.

“We were in the reckoning to host it, but we told them we wanted to finish the matches as early as possible. Usually, the monsoon sets around October 20, plus or minus seven days. That’s why all our matches are scheduled in October itself,” said a senior TNCA official.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
