MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to play nine league games, Check full list of matches, venues

India will aim for its third title and second at home when it begins its campaign against five-time champion Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 16:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin its World Cup campaign against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.
The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin its World Cup campaign against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak | The Hindu
infoIcon

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin its World Cup campaign against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak | The Hindu

Team India will play nine games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup as the Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. 

The 2011 World Cup champion will then play Afghanistan on October 11 in New Delhi and will then travel to Ahmedabad for the mega clash against Pakistan on October 15. The men in blue will then square off against Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune and will then travel to the picturesque Dharamsala for a high-voltage clash against New Zealand. 

The host who aims to secure a third World Cup, its second at home, will then face defending champion England on October 29 in Lucknow before heading to Mumbai where it will face a Qualifier on November 2.

India will then take on South Africa in Kolkata on November 5 and will play its last league game against a Qualifier in Bengaluru on November 11.  

Round-robin format

The ICC released the schedule for the marquee event on Tuesday where each of the 10 participating teams will play the other nine teams for a total of 45 league matches in a round-robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament. 

World Cup match timings 

There are six day matches in the tournament, which will start at 10:30 AM IST. All other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 2 PM IST.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semifinals and the final will have reserve days.

If India qualifies for the semifinals, it will play its last-four stage game in Mumbai.

India ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule
India vs Australia, Oct 8, Chennai 
India vs Afghanistan, Oct 11, Delhi 
India vs Pakistan, Oct 15, Ahmedabad 
India vs Bangladesh, Oct 19, Pune 
India vs New Zealand, Oct 22, Dharamsala 
India vs England, Oct 29, Lucknow 
India vs Qualifier 2, Nov 2, Mumbai 
India vs South Africa, Nov 5, Kolkata 
India vs Qualifier 1, Nov 11, Bengaluru.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to play nine league games, Check full list of matches, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sehwag: India will look to win the World Cup for Virat Kohli
    Shayan Acharya
  4. World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive, says India captain Rohit
    PTI
  5. Cricket fans react to ICC ODI World Cup schedule: ‘Anything after October 2 in Chennai feels risky’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to play nine league games, Check full list of matches, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive, says India captain Rohit
    PTI
  4. ODI World Cup schedule announced: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Australia didn’t even bring its ‘B Game’ in Ashes opener, says Labuschagne
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to play nine league games, Check full list of matches, venues
    Team Sportstar
  2. Why was Chennai not chosen as semifinal host for ICC ODI World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sehwag: India will look to win the World Cup for Virat Kohli
    Shayan Acharya
  4. World Cup 2023 is going to be very competitive, says India captain Rohit
    PTI
  5. Cricket fans react to ICC ODI World Cup schedule: ‘Anything after October 2 in Chennai feels risky’
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment