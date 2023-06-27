World Cup 2023 Schedule: India to play nine league games, Check full list of matches, venues

Team India will play nine games in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup as the Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The 2011 World Cup champion will then play Afghanistan on October 11 in New Delhi and will then travel to Ahmedabad for the mega clash against Pakistan on October 15. The men in blue will then square off against Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune and will then travel to the picturesque Dharamsala for a high-voltage clash against New Zealand.

The host who aims to secure a third World Cup, its second at home, will then face defending champion England on October 29 in Lucknow before heading to Mumbai where it will face a Qualifier on November 2.

India will then take on South Africa in Kolkata on November 5 and will play its last league game against a Qualifier in Bengaluru on November 11.

Round-robin format

The ICC released the schedule for the marquee event on Tuesday where each of the 10 participating teams will play the other nine teams for a total of 45 league matches in a round-robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the knockout stage of the tournament.

World Cup match timings

There are six day matches in the tournament, which will start at 10:30 AM IST. All other matches, including the knockouts, will be day-night fixtures starting at 2 PM IST.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals to be played in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semifinals and the final will have reserve days.

If India qualifies for the semifinals, it will play its last-four stage game in Mumbai.