The Super Sixes stage of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 tournament is underway in Zimbabwe.

The top three teams from both groups of the initial round - Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies from Group A and Oman, Sri Lanka and Scotland from Group B - made up the Super Sixes lineup.

Sri Lanka became the first team to qualify for the final and the ODI World Cup, set to be played in India in October-November. The Lankans will be joined be one of Zimbabwe, Scotland or the Netherlands in the final and also take the last spot in the 10-team quadrennial event. Two-time world champion West Indies and Oman were eliminated after early losses in the Super Sixes.

ODI World Cup Qualifier Super Sixes Points Table

Pos. Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Sri Lanka (Q) 4 4 0 8 1.817 2 Zimbabwe 4 3 1 6 0.030 3 Scotland 3 2 1 4 0.188 4 Netherlands 4 2 2 4 0.180 5 West Indies (E) 3 0 3 0 −0.510 6 Oman (E) 4 0 4 0 −2.342

E: Eliminated; Q: Qualified for final and ODI WC 2023. Table updated after June 3, 2023.

What is the format of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes stage?

The top three teams from Group A and Group B will carry forward the points from their respective results against teams in their own groups. For example, Zimbabwe’s points from matches against its fellow Group A members West Indies and Netherlands will be taken into the initial points table for the Super Sixes. Zimbabwe beat both teams and will start with four points and two matches to its tally.

Who will qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 after the Super Sixes stage?

The top two teams at the end of the Super Sixes stage will proceed to a final of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers and also qualify for the ODI World Cup, irrespective of the result of the summit clash.

ODI World Cup qualifiers Super Sixes schedule and results