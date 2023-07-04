‘First competitive match’: Kane Williamson posts adorable video of batting to daughter’s bowling

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has posted an adorable video of his ‘first competitive game’ since a knee injury suffered during the IPL 2023 ruled him out of competitive cricket in April.

The injury has cast a shadow on his availability for selection for the World Cup, which is scheduled in October-November in India.

However, on Tuesday, Williamson, 32, was seen wielding his Gray Nicolls bat at a yellow rubber ball thrown at him by his daughter, Maggie, as their pet dog followed the proceeding from the opposite of the glass shield.

“First competitive game back! Nice to have @graynicolls_ausnz back in hand 😊,” Williamson wrote on Instagram.

Williamson sustained the injury while fielding against Gujarat Titans during the Chennai Super Kings. He ruptured his ACL.

Recently, the right-handed batter, as he continues to recover from the injury, said, “I’m just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment.”

“I’m making progress, but I’m not putting a timeline on anything. I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead it can probably become a little bit daunting,” Williamson added.