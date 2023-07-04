MagazineBuy Print

Ashes 2023: Yorkshire to tighten security for Headingley Test

There is also concern about the behaviour of fans towards Australia players following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow at Lord’s.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 11:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
An aerial view of the Headingley Stadium ahead of the third Ashes Test.
An aerial view of the Headingley Stadium ahead of the third Ashes Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

An aerial view of the Headingley Stadium ahead of the third Ashes Test. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Yorkshire County Cricket Club said it has ramped up security for this week’s third Ashes Test at Headingley after ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters disrupted the second match between England and Australia at Lord’s.

Protesters interrupted the first morning of the Lord’s Test in London when they scattered orange powder on the outfield before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Three people were charged with aggravated trespass.

There is also concern about the behaviour of fans towards Australia players following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow on the final day, which triggered long and loud booing from the crowd.

Australian players were also verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium’s Long Room.

“Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third test,” the club said in a statement on Monday, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

READ: Bairstow’s dismissal is ‘just as plain as day out’, says Mark Butcher

“The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

“We will continue to work closely with both ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.”

TheTimes newspaper reported Yorkshire have hired a team of “sprinter stewards” to prevent protesters from breaching initial perimeter security.

Reuters has contacted Yorkshire for comment.

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0.

‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

