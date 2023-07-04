ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy hosted at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour celebrated its latest stop in Mumbai on Tuesday after it was launched in space on June 27.

The event took place at the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim and was attended by former Mumbai captain and cricket legend Milind Rege, former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, and Nadim Memon, Cricket Secretary, Mumbai School Sports Association.

The event saw the participation of the faculty and staff of Bombay Scottish School and also students and cricket teams from various schools in Mumbai. Young cricket enthusiasts also had an opportunity to be up close with the iconic ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour serves as a precursor to the tournament, which commences on October 5.