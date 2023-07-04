MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy hosted at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai

The event took place at the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim and was attended by former Mumbai captain and cricket legend Milind Rege, former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, and Nadim Memon.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Students of Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) are all smiles with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup during the Trophy Tour at the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Students of Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) are all smiles with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup during the Trophy Tour at the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Students of Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) are all smiles with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup during the Trophy Tour at the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour celebrated its latest stop in Mumbai on Tuesday after it was launched in space on June 27.

The event took place at the Bombay Scottish School in Mahim and was attended by former Mumbai captain and cricket legend Milind Rege, former India pacer Raju Kulkarni, and Nadim Memon, Cricket Secretary, Mumbai School Sports Association.

(From left to right) Nadim Memon, Cricket Secretary, Mumbai School Sports Association, Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Tournament Manager, Sunita George, Principal, Bombay Scottish School (Mahim), Sheeba Pavamani, Vice-Principal, Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) and Raju Kulkarni, former Team India pacer, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup during the Trophy Tour at the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai on Tuesday

(From left to right) Nadim Memon, Cricket Secretary, Mumbai School Sports Association, Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Tournament Manager, Sunita George, Principal, Bombay Scottish School (Mahim), Sheeba Pavamani, Vice-Principal, Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) and Raju Kulkarni, former Team India pacer, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup during the Trophy Tour at the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The event saw the participation of the faculty and staff of Bombay Scottish School and also students and cricket teams from various schools in Mumbai. Young cricket enthusiasts also had an opportunity to be up close with the iconic ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour serves as a precursor to the tournament, which commences on October 5.

Related Topics

2023 ODI World Cup /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Milind Rege /

Raju Kulkarni

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy hosted at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pawan Sehrawat: Indian kabaddi star studies Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games prep
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: For Hanuma Vihari, India comeback not out of reach
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Duleep trophy: North Zone has its task cut out against a strong South Zone
    Ashwin Achal
  5. World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six: Qualification scenarios for Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy hosted at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Duleep trophy: North Zone has its task cut out against a strong South Zone
    Ashwin Achal
  3. World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six: Qualification scenarios for Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
  4. Scotland stuns Zimbabwe to set up Dutch winner-takes-all World Cup qualifier
    AFP
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023: For Hanuma Vihari, India comeback not out of reach
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 trophy hosted at Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pawan Sehrawat: Indian kabaddi star studies Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games prep
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: For Hanuma Vihari, India comeback not out of reach
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Duleep trophy: North Zone has its task cut out against a strong South Zone
    Ashwin Achal
  5. World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six: Qualification scenarios for Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment