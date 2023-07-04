World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six: Qualification scenarios for Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands

Zimbabwe suffered a second Super Six loss after it fell short by 31 runs against Scotland in Bulawayo on Tuesday at the World Cup Qualifier.

The loss caused the host to slip to the third spot in the Super Six points table while Scotland, on six points too, took the second place with a better net run rate.

Netherlands is in the fourth spot with four points and has a game in hand.

SCOTLAND (SIX POINTS IN FOUR GAMES)

Scotland plays its last Super Six fixture against Netherlands on Thursday. The biggest advantage for the side is its positive Net Run Rate (NRR) which currently stands at 0.296.

A win, or even a no result, in the contest will seal Scotland’s path to the main event in India in October-November. Further, given its positive NRR, Scotland can afford a narrow loss and still advance to the World Cup.

NETHERLANDS (FOUR POINTS IN FOUR GAMES)

The Dutch also remain in contention for a spot in the finals. Netherlands has four points and a game in hand.

While the side is behind Zimbabwe on points, a win on Thursday against Scotalnd would take it level. This would bring the NRR into play.

Netherlands’ NRR is -0.042 and already better than the host. However, Netherlands needs to ensure its NRR is better than Scotland as well.

ZIMBABWE (SIX POINTS IN FIVE GAMES)

The host has been knocked out after Tuesday’s loss - it’s last Super Six game.

Scotland and Netherlands both have a better NRR than Zimbabwe. The host was once in prime position to qualify but consecutive losses dented it qualification chances.