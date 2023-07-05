Mental preparation and skill execution key to success: Brathwaite ahead of India series

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite believes their mental preparation and execution of skills on the field will hold key in the two-Test series against India beginning in Dominica on July 12.

West Indies cricket slumped to a new low on last Saturday when the two-time champions failed to qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

But Brathwaite and company are eager to look ahead and start the new ICC World Test Championship cycle with the series against India.

West Indies cricketers are currently attending a training camp at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here to prepare for the series.

“It’s important to start well. We are playing against India, so you know the guys are really looking forward to it,” Brathwaite was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

“I think as a team, and as batsmen and bowlers, we already have those thoughts in mind about what to expect, and this is why preparation is very important.

“It’s all about how you prepare, knowing what we’re going to get in terms of conditions, we generally know how the surfaces will play, and we already know India’s team, so it’s important from now to mentally prepare, and understand the plans we want both as a bowling unit and as batters, so you know it will all come down to execution,” he added.

Brathwaite will return to action after a four-month lay-off when the Caribbean side takes on India in Dominca. The second Test will be played in Trinidad from July 20.

Brathwaite has called on the Caribbean cricket fans to come out in huge numbers and support the team in the series against India.

“Dominica will host the first Test match, and we call for the supporters in Dominica to come out and support us, but the guys are really looking forward to the first two Test matches of this cycle,” the red-ball specialist said.

“That’s great you know in terms of the 100th Test match against West Indies, and it’s in Trinidad, and you know they love their cricket there, so I think it’s important, and we gotta try to make the region proud.” The Test matches against India will be followed by three-match ODI series, starting on July 27, and a five-match T20I series beginning on August 3.