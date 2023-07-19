MagazineBuy Print

GetImageContent.jpg

ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Ashes Test: Smith, Labuschagne drive Australia

ENG vs Aus Live Score: Catch the Live Score, Updates, Scorecard and Highlights from the fourth Ashes Test match.

Updated : Jul 19, 2023 17:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja on Day one of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja on Day one of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

  • July 19, 2023 17:35
    AUS 107/2 in 25 Overs

    The 100 is up for Australia and the strike rotation has been good from Australia. Smith and Labuschagne have bossed with their aggressive approach by adding a valuable partnership after the early loss of Warner and Khawaja. On a good batting surface, both Smith and Labuschagne have looked good and have forged a 46-run stand in 65 deliveries and the run-rate of 4.28 gives the visitors and advantage. Will be back in 45 for the second session.

  • July 19, 2023 17:27
    AUS 98/2 in 23 Overs

    First signs of spin and Smith smacked Moeen Ali for a maximum, and then a drive down the ground to make his intentions clear that he is not going to allow the spinner to settle down.

  • July 19, 2023 17:21
    AUS 86/2 in 21 Overs

    Anderson has been a little unlucky but so far, the Australian batsmen have been positive and aggressive in their approach, not fearing to play their shots. The singles are coming easily and with a long batting line-up, the visitors are well poised despite losing the toss. The leg stump ploy continues to test Smith but the master batsman is unmoved.

  • July 19, 2023 17:08
    AUS 78/2 in 19 Overs

    The pair of Anderson and Broad are back in the attack but there is no short-leg fielder although there is a leg slip in place. Smith gets his bottom hand into play to pick a boundary. Labuschagne shows his class by flicking Broad down the leg side coupled with a great defensive technique.

  • July 19, 2023 17:00
    AUS 69/2 in 17 Overs

    Smith was almost gone and the opening session has produced some excellent cricket. The lines of Mark Wood have been excellent but Labuschagne has countered with some brilliant defence and playing the ball with a full face of the bat. The square cuts have been deprived but Smith at the other end, this will be an interesting context.

  • July 19, 2023 16:51
    AUS 65/2 in 15 Overs

    Labuschagne enforced an early drinks break sighting issues in facing the bowlers with the sun coming out. A nice positive approach by Australia and the pitch looks to aid the batsmen. And guess what! Stuart Broad helped the umpires moving the crowd aside from the sight screen which put Labuschagne off guard. It was some moment! And then Wood produced a beauty that almost packed back Labuschagne, with a nick that went flying between gully and third slip. But Woakes breathes fire by removing Warner, who once again failed to convert a start and chased a delivery that got an outside edge and straight to the gloves of Bairstow.

  • July 19, 2023 16:35
    AUS 50/1 in 13 Overs

    Warner consolidates the opening hour of play and brings up the fifty for Australia along with Labuschagne has ensured Australia gets off to a decent start. Wood and Woakes have been trying to unsettle the pair but the last 10 overs have fetched Australia 41 runs despite losing a wicket.

  • July 19, 2023 16:22
    AUS 43/1 in 11 Overs

    Warner and Labuschagne continue to motor on and this innings will be important for Warner, who has walked out with determination. Although playing against the swing will test his character, a boundary through the square of the wicket will only bolster his confidence with approximately 9,000 spectators watching the game.

  • July 19, 2023 16:13
    AUS 32/1 in 9 Overs

    Chris Woakes into the attack and he replaces Chris Broad. Warner has shown signs of positive intent and hasn’t been disturbed by the ball of Khawaja, although the oddball kicking in to trouble the batsman with the southpaw almost shopping one onto his stumps.

  • July 19, 2023 16:03
    AUS 28/1 in 7 Overs

    Labuschagne is off the mark with a single as Broad continues to attack and enforce another breakthrough. The veteran is sticking to the fuller length and got one to come back in as Labuschagne shouldered his arms. Brilliant seam position. Top bowling with Anderson eyeing a scalp and Broad his 600th.

  • July 19, 2023 15:55
    AUS 15/1 in 5 Overs

    Broad strikes and picks his 599th Test wicket by trapping Usman Khawaja. The batsman did go for a review but there was nothing in contact with the bat and ball. Full and straight and Khawaja played all over it.

  • July 19, 2023 15:45
    AUS 7/0 in 3 Overs

    Anderson starts with a maiden and Broad bowls in tandem, in an attempt to remove Warner. A sound start from Australia but England will look to make inroads.

  • July 19, 2023 15:38
    AUS 6/0 in 1 Over

    Stuart Broad starts the proceedings with both David Warner and Usman Khawaja off the mark. Warner starts off in an aggressive way by smashing the fast bowler to the boundary.

  • July 19, 2023 15:29
    Match Time

    From Leeds to Manchester and after a nine-day break, both teams will look to take the upper hand with a sell-out crowd in front of them.

  • July 19, 2023 15:19
    Pat Cummins after the Toss

    “We would’ve bowled first too but not a bad toss to lose, looks like a good wicket. The game is played at quite a quick pace here. We’ve got two all-rounders and Travis Head, gives us lot of options. There’s always a bit of risk, we’ve gone for a slightly different lineup than usual. We absolutely want to win this, we want to win the series and the guys are here to win this. We all had a great break, some of the guys went to different places in Europe.”

  • July 19, 2023 15:15
    Ben Stokes after the Toss

    “We’re going to bowl. (On being told that no team has won after electing to bowl first at Old Trafford) Will be a nice time for us to do that. The clarity helps, we had the same mindset in the last game. Spoke about the weather quite a bit last week but doesn’t look too bad today. We’ll have to adapt. If the game gets to a point where we need to push things on we’ll be able to do that, that’s how we play naturally. Anderson has been an unbelievable performer. He offers a lot in terms of control, no issues whatsoever with him. Moeen can have an impact on the game batting at three. He’s more than capable of playing there, takes nothing away from Brook.”

  • July 19, 2023 15:06
    England Playing XI

    Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

  • July 19, 2023 15:05
    Australia Playing XI

    David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

  • July 19, 2023 15:04
    Toss Update

    England wins toss, opts to bowl first

  • July 19, 2023 14:42
    England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads for ENG vs AUS in Manchester

    England vs Australia 4th Ashes Test Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI, fantasy picks, squads for ENG vs AUS in Manchester

    England-Australia 4th Test of Ashes 2023 series at Old Trafford, Manchester. Australia leads 2-1; England seeks to win from 0-2 deficit, first since 1936-37. James Anderson returns, Ollie Robinson out.

  • July 19, 2023 14:31
    Australia Squad

    David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

  • July 19, 2023 14:30
    England Squad

    Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue

  • July 19, 2023 14:25
    Ashes 2023: Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level series

    Ashes 2023: Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level series

    Ben Stokes said Tuesday that the forecast of bad weather in Manchester could make England even more aggressive as it bids to keep its Ashes hopes alive with victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

