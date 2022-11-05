Ashok Sigamani to become TNCA President

With the last-minute withdrawal of candidates for the post of President, Joint and Assistant Secretary, a new set of office bearers of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association were elected unopposed at its 90th Annual General Meeting here on Saturday.

Dr Ashok Sigamani, who was the vice president, was elected as President with R.I. Palani as Secretary, while K. Shivakumar and Dr R.N. Baba were elected as the new Joint Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively. T.J. Srinivasaraj will be the new Treasurer

S. Prabhu, DSK Reddy and R.R Kalidas Vandayar, who had filed their nominations for the post of President, Joint Secretary and Assistant Secretary withdrew their nominations unconditionally on Saturday. The trio had earlier approached the Madras High Court to stay the election proceedings citing procedural violations but on Saturday decided to withdraw all the legal cases as well, thus paving the way for all posts to be filled unanimously.

The General Body on Saturday also approved a pension scheme of Rs 10,000 per month for retired First Class Cricketers who have played between 10 and 24 matches for Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the media after taking charge as President, Ashok Sigamani said the new office bearers will look to continue the work done by the predecessors and reiterated the association’s goal of trying to win the Ranji Trophy as the priority on the cricketing side of things.

When asked about plans to identify and nurture pacers, an area the team has lacked for a while, Ashok said, “We are planning to have a talent scout to go throughout the districts and identify pacers and even spinners. We can divide the programme into zones and get players who have the potential.”

He also added that the association will also focus more on women’s cricket to create more opportunities and explore even a league for them.