Ashwin first bowler to get to 100 wickets in World Test Championship

With the dismissal of Vishwa Fernando in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on Monday, R. Ashwin became the first bowler to pick up 100 wickets in the World Test Championship.

Ashwin got rid of Fernando in the second session of the third day. It was his fourth wicket of the innings, ensuring his second four-wicket haul in the ongoing Test series.

En route, he went past Dale Steyn (439 wickets) to climb to the eighth position in the list of the highest wicket-takers in Test matches: Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Glenn McGrath, Stuart Broad, and Courtney Walsh are ahead of him.

In the current (2021-23) cycle of the World Test Championship, Ashwin has 29 wickets. Five players have 30 or more wickets.