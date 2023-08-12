Asia Cup 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams ahead of continental event

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in the 50-over format between August 30 and September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh - will compete for the continental title.
India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh comprise Group B.
The teams will face off against each other in their group in a round-robin format. Two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours, which will be held in a single-group round-robin format. The top two teams in the Super Fours will face off in the final in Colombo.
Here are the full squads that have been revealed so far ahead of the tournament.
PAKISTAN SQUAD
BANGLADESH SQUAD
Standby players
INDIA SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED
SRI LANKA SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED
AFGHANISTAN SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED
NEPAL SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED
