Asia Cup 2023 squads: Full list of players, teams ahead of continental event

Asia Cup 2023: Here are the full teams, squads and list of players ahead of the 50-over continental tournament, which will be held between August 30 and September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Published : Aug 12, 2023 16:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Babar Azam of Pakistan.
FILE PHOTO: Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Babar Azam of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and Babar Azam of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 2023 Asia Cup will be held in the 50-over format between August 30 and September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Six teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh - will compete for the continental title.

India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A while Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh comprise Group B.

The teams will face off against each other in their group in a round-robin format. Two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours, which will be held in a single-group round-robin format. The top two teams in the Super Fours will face off in the final in Colombo.

Here are the full squads that have been revealed so far ahead of the tournament.

PAKISTAN SQUAD
Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.
BANGLADESH SQUAD
Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh.
Standby players
Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
INDIA SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED
SRI LANKA SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED
AFGHANISTAN SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED
NEPAL SQUAD - TO BE ANNOUNCED

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

