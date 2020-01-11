Australia captain Aaron Finch sets sight on 2023 World Cup

Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has indicated he may play on till the 2023 World Cup if form and fitness permit, given that he will be 37 then.

"I'd love to be, no doubt," he said. "At 33 now, I think my game is in as good a place as it's ever been. That's a definite goal of mine. That will come down to form and fitness; the desire won't be any less than it is. I know it's a cliche, taking it one tour at a time, but that's 100 per cent a goal of mine down the track," Finch was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

READ| Glenn Maxwell: Got no demons in my head now

Test ambitions

"It might be more of a dream now than a reality," Finch admitted. "I still have ambitions of trying to work my way back in there, but the tough part is trying to get enough four-day cricket to push your case. I missed one game with the Vics (Victoria) through injury, one game was called off, missed one with the T20 series.

"Some of the young kids coming through, they're so bloody good. I'd love to play. I suppose the next tour of Bangladesh, that's probably, who knows, that would be up in the air. It's still my No. 1 goal to try and get back into the Test side."

READ| India vs Australia: Bumrah vs Labuschagne will be an exciting contest, says Finch

"If it got to the point where I had some good chats with the selectors and they couldn't see me playing Test cricket again, that's something you have to consider," he said. "Number one is to give yourself the best chance to be playing a format that you're playing, one-dayers and T20s.