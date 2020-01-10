India vs Australia: Bumrah vs Labuschagne will be an exciting contest, says Finch

As Australia gears up for its three-match ODI series against India, the touring team captain, Aaron Finch, is looking forward to an exciting contest between Jasprit Bumrah and Marnus Labuschagne.

“Yes, that (contest) is going to be exciting. The improvement we have seen in Marnus’s game over the last 12 months has been huge and that has been reflected in his scores and the impact he is having in Tests,” Finch said on Friday.

Labuschagne has been called up to his first ODI squad following his outstanding form in Test cricket and an impressive Marsh Cup where he was the joint Player of the Tournament alongside Usman Khawaja. He recently moved up to the third spot in the ICC Test batsman rankings.

“He takes enough time to refresh and recharge his batteries because playing here can be tough. He will be ready to go. He is an exciting player and who just keeps getting the job done all the time which is important for us and him,” Finch said.

The Australian captain was all praise for Bumrah -- who returned to the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, after nearly six months. “He (Bumrah) is a fantastic bowler and someone, who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on. More the guys face him, the more exposure you get, and the more you start to understand how he bowls,” Finch said.

‘Hazlewood is shaping up well’

While the focus is on the Bumrah-Labuschagne battle, Australia’s senior assistant coach, Andrew McDonald -- in charge of the team for the series against India -- is looking forward to a good show from Josh Hazlewood, who is back in the side after an injury.

“He (Hazelwood) is shaping up well and sustained a hamstring injury in Perth Test and has played a couple of BBL games for Sydney Sixes and come through well. If you look at Hazelwood’s record in ODI international over some time, it is outstanding. He comes back in and we have got some other quicks there…” the coach said.