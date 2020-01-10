Dhawan, Rahul fifties help India blitz Sri Lanka to take series 2-0

Seldom does a team recover after losing four wickets in 13 balls. Not only did India’s lower order convalesce - with Manish Pandey grabbing a rare opportunity and supported by captain Virat Kohli in an unaccustomed No. 6 role and the big-hitter Shardul Thakur - but it also ensured that the foundation laid by K.L. Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan at the top didn’t go waste.

As it happened, 3rd T20I: India wins by 78 runs, claims series 2-0



Once India put on a gargantuan 201 for six - above-par even on a flat bed at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, the fate of the match and the series was all but sealed. Sri Lanka couldn’t really give a 34,000-strong turnout a thrilling finish but the nearly-packed stands returned happy with India’s 78-run victory.



More than the pace triumvirate’s onslaught that pegged Sri Lanka back at 26 for four to take the fizz out of the chase, the win was set up by the opening duo that did its best to make a strong case for a permanent slot to partner Rohit Sharma in New Zealand.

Saini uproots the stumps of Kusal Perera with a yorker. Photo: Vivek Bendre

With India making three changes to its combination in Indore - Manish, Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal coming in for Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Chahal - Rahul and Dhawan had to fire at the top after being inserted by Sri Lanka. And the duo did just that once Dhawan was given a reprieve on 1 at deep square-leg by Dasun Shanaka in the second over.While Rahul got into his element with a cover drive and a punch off Angelo Mathews’ gentle pace later in the same over. And the in-form opener then swept Dhananjaya de Silva’s full-toss over square leg fence in the fourth. Having raced ahead of Dhawan, Rahul was soon joined in by the left-hander whose extraordinary whip off Lasith Malinga off the last ball of the fifth over was one for the memory bank.The other highlight of the day came in the 17th over when Kohli lofted Mathews straight into the sight screen. But between those two shots came Sri Lanka’s best passage of play. At 97 for no loss, with Rahul and Dhawan looking sublime at the crease, Manish and Samson were in danger of being not presented with an opportunity to bat.But the two Lankan wrist-spinners came good as India lost four wickets in 13 balls to be left in a spot of bother at 122 for four in the 13th. Dhawan swept Sandakan to deep mid-wicket, prompting Samson’s promotion to No. 3. The Kerala cavalier tonked the first ball he faced over long-off for a six but the next ball he faced, off leggie Wanindu Hasaranga, couldn’t read a googly and was trapped in front. Sandakan then surprised Rahul with a googly for wicketkeeper Kusal Perera to whip the bails in time and two balls later, Shreyas Iyer offered a return catch to the chinaman.

After his late cameo with the bat, Thakur claimed two wickets with the ball. Photo: VIVEK BENDRE

Then came Kohli and resurrected the innings with a 42-run partnership off 28 balls with Manish before misjudging a second run and being run out. Manish and Shardul then ensured India crossed the 200-run mark with Shardul waging his long handle.With the batters having delivered, the bowlers didn’t have much to do. Despite Dhananjaya de Silva’s stylish fifty, Sri Lanka just never found itself in the chase and a well-oiled Indian attack wound up the beleaguered neighbouring nation for a paltry 123 with 25 balls to spare.