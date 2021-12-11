Australia's Lyon gets long-awaited 400th test wicket

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon finally clinched his long-awaited 400th test wicket on Saturday when he dismissed Dawid Malan in his second over on the morning of day four of the first Ashes test in Brisbane.

Lyon had Malan nick onto his pads, with the ball pinging up for a catch for Marnus Labuschagne.

The wicket broke a 162-run partnership for the third wicket between Malan and Joe Root.

Lyon was mobbed by his team mates as the Gabba crowd roared in appreciation.

Lyon had been stranded on 399 wickets for the best part of a year, his last victim coming against India in January at the Gabba, where he bowled Washington Sundar.