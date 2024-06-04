San Francisco Unicorns sign Australia’s ODI captain Pat Cummins for Major League Cricket 2024

Major League Cricket franchise San Francisco Unicorns announced the signing of Australian pacer Pat Cummins for the upcoming edition of the tournament, on Tuesday.

“The Golden Boy of Australian Cricket is a Unicorn, The current ICC and Wisden Cricketer of the Year will be repping the Bay for #MLC2024,” the franchise wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cummins, who led Australia to the 2023 ODI World Cup title in India last year, moved from Kolkata Knight Riders to Sunrisers Hyderabad as the second-most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (for INR 20.75 crores) 2024, and turned the tide of his latest franchise, guiding it to the final.

The 31-year-old will join compatriots Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk at the franchise while he will strengthen the bowling attack comprising Haris Rauf from Pakistan and Matt Henry from New Zealand.

“I’m very excited to join the Unicorns ahead of the 2024 season,” said Cummins in a press release. “MLC is developing at a rapid rate, and the US market potential is huge for cricket.”

The 2024 edition of the Major League Cricket will begin on July 5 after the ongoing T20 World Cup ends on June 29, with the Unicorns set to play Los Angeles Knight Riders on July 7.

“Pat Cummins has been one of the world’s great players across all formats for a number of years now and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Unicorns family,” said San Francisco Unicorns co-owner Anand Rajaraman.

“Pat’s commitment to a long-term contract demonstrates his faith in our vision for growing cricket in the Bay Area and more broadly across the US. We’re confident that, both on and off the pitch, he will bring a high caliber of performance that will help us achieve those goals.”