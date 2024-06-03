MagazineBuy Print

Essex charged over alleged racism that went on for years

The charge was announced on Monday after an investigation undertaken by the Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport’s rules which operates independently from the rest of ECB.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 22:38 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: Essex county club charged over alleged racism.
Representative Photo: Essex county club charged over alleged racism. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Essex county club charged over alleged racism. | Photo Credit: AFP

English county club Essex have been charged over alleged racism at the club that went on for nearly a decade, following an investigation.

The charge was announced on Monday after an investigation undertaken by the Cricket Regulator, a body responsible for monitoring compliance with the sport’s rules which operates independently from the rest of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

ALSO READ | ‘My fear is where international cricket will be in 10 years,’ says Glenn McGrath

“It is alleged by the Cricket Regulator that there was systemic use of racist and/or discriminatory language and/or conduct at Essex, during the period between 2001 and 2010, which Essex failed to address,” the Cricket Regulator said in a statement.

“An independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will hear the case in due course,” the statement added. 

