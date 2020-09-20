Cricket Cricket Ponting on Black Lives Matter: ‘We should be talking about it’ Australia decided against taking a knee after raising the matter with England because “education around it is more important than the protest”. PTI Dubai 20 September, 2020 16:10 IST Ricky Ponting wants cricketers to do what they can to help the BLM cause. - Getty Images PTI Dubai 20 September, 2020 16:10 IST “We should certainly be talking about it,” said Australian batting great Ricky Ponting while elucidating current limited overs skipper Aaron Finch’s recent stand on not taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.While players from the England and West Indies teams took the symbolic position on the field before the start of every match in their three-Test series in July, the same has not happened during Australia’s tour of England.Finch had said his team decided against taking a knee after raising the matter with England skipper Eoin Morgan because “education around it is more important than the protest”.Asked about the remarks that did not go down well with West Indian pace legend Michael Holding, Ponting said, “I think what Finch was trying to say (is) that people need more education on the issue before taking a proper stance on it or putting across a protest.”READ | Holding: You can't stamp out racism in sport without tackling it in society Holding has been a vocal advocate of the movement that gained momentum with the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground by a white police officer for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.Speaking during InsideSport’s ‘Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series’, Ponting added on the issue, “It’s not just about the Australian cricket team, it’s about Australian cricket and it’s about the world game.“It’s a huge issue in world society at this point and as cricketers we should do what we can to help the cause or around that cause. We should certainly be talking about it.”Asked about Australia’s stance on the BLM movement during its tour of England, head coach Justin Langer acknowledged it could have been discussed more upon the squad’s arrival in the UK as the first sports team from Australia to travel overseas since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos