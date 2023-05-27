Australia’s Abbott equals Symonds’ fourth fastest T20 century record

Australia’s Sean Abbott equalled Andrew Symonds record of scoring the fourth fastest century in T20 history on Saturday.

Abbott, who was a part of the Surrey team in the T20 Blast competition, scored his maiden century in just 34 deliveries as Surrey defeated Kent by 41 runs at the Oval.

Chris Gayle holds the fastest T20 century in men’s cricket having scored a ton off just 30 balls while he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League season.

Rishabh Pant has the second fastest century in T20 to his name, having scored triple digit figures in 32 balls for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The third fastest T20 century record is held is held by Wihan Lubbe, who scored during the T20 Cup Africa back in 2018, during a match between North West and Limpopo. He scored hundred off 33 balls.

The Aussie all-rounder came to bat when his team was struggling at 64 for 4 and remained not out scoring 110 runs off 41 deliveries with four 4s and eleven 6s.

When drawn comparison to Symonds, “I don’t think people should be thinking about me and ‘Roy’ in the same breath,” Abbott said after his whirlwind innings to cricket.com.au.

“But it was a lot of fun. I was just grateful to find the middle of the bat.”