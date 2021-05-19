Cricket Cricket Australia to host Afghanistan for one-off Test ahead of Ashes Australia will start its Ashes defence at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8 and continue with a day-night Test in Adelaide starting eight days later. AP MELBOURNE 19 May, 2021 10:14 IST Australian Test captain Tim Paine during a media interaction. - AFP AP MELBOURNE 19 May, 2021 10:14 IST Australia is set to host Afghanistan for a cricket Test for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December.The Australian men’s team starts its six-Test southern summer against Afghanistan in Hobart from November 27.Australia will start its Ashes defence at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8 and continue with a day-night Test in Adelaide starting eight days later. Taylor confident of regaining fitness ahead of England series The Ashes series will continue in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test and Sydney for the New Year’s Test and conclude with the fifth Test in Perth from January 14-18.The Tests will be followed by limited-overs series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. BCCI calls Special General Meeting on May 29 to discuss upcoming cricket season The Australian women’s team will host a series against India, with dates to be finalised, and the Ashes series against England starting with a Test match in Canberra on January 27. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.